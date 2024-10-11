Company Recalls Nearly 10 Million Pounds Of Ready-to-Eat Meat, Poultry Over Listeria Risk

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Oklahoma-based BrucePac is pulling millions of pounds of meat items from across the United States due to concerns they may be adulterated with listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Meat products are offered for sale at a grocery store in Chicago on Oct. 13, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Roughly 9,986,245 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry are being recalled, according to an Oct. 9 FSIS announcement.

“Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected,” the announcement reads.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.”

BrucePac has two manufacturing plants and supplies its products nationwide.

The products were manufactured between June 19, 2024, and Oct. 8, 2024. They were shipped to distributors and other establishments, eventually being sold to restaurants and intuitions. The recalled items come with establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” printed inside or below the USDA mark of inspection.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported so far, the announcement said, while advising people who are concerned about getting ill to contact a health care provider.

The contamination risk was discovered after FSIS conducted routine testing of BrucePac products and found that these items tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.

“FSIS is concerned that some product[s] may be available for use in restaurants, institutions, and other establishments. These other establishments may have used affected meat and poultry in [ready-to-eat] products that may be on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the agency said.

“Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Multiple firms have pulled out their products from the market due to listeria fears in recent months.

In July, Virginia-based Boar’s Head Provisions recalled all their liverwurst and other deli meat products, amounting to more than 200,000 pounds. The firm later expanded the recall to an additional 7 million pounds of products.

The same month, Al-Safa US LLC pulled out more than 2,000 pounds of imported frozen ready-to-eat chicken products over listeria contamination concerns.

Listeria Dangers

Listeria is the third leading cause of death in the United States from foodborne illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency estimates that around 1,600 Americans get infected by listeria annually, with 260 people dying from the disease.

Over half of all infections occur among people aged 65 years and older. “As you get older, your immune system has a harder time recognizing and getting rid of harmful germs, including Listeria. You also have less stomach acid, which can help kill germs,” the CDC states.

“Older adults with Listeria infection almost always have to be hospitalized. Sadly, 1 in 6 older adults with this infection die.”

Among pregnant women, one in 25,000 get infected with the pathogen every year, according to the CDC. Even if the mother does not feel sick from the infection, listeria can spread to the baby and cause harm. One in four pregnant women who get infected either lose their pregnancy or their baby shortly after birth.

As for people with weakened immune systems, these individuals make up 75 percent of all infections, which “almost always leads to hospitalization,” according to the CDC. One in six individuals in this demographic dies from the illness.

Last year, the CDC reported two listeria outbreaks. So far this year, five outbreaks have been reported, with various food products being responsible for these events, including enoki mushrooms, leafy greens, and ice creams.

The agency advises people to choose safer foods to prevent listeria infection. This includes avoiding consuming foods like unpasteurized soft cheeses, unheated deli meats, cold cuts, hot dogs, fermented or dry sausages, and refrigerated smoked fish.

Sticking to safer foods “is especially important if you or someone you cook for is at increased risk for Listeria infection,” the CDC said.