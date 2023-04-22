Confidence In Childhood Vaccine Plunges By Up To 44% During COVID-19

Authored by Jessie Zhang via Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A new report on immunisation suggests that confidence in childhood vaccines has fallen up to 44 percent in 52 countries coinciding with the largest sustained backslide in childhood immunization in 30 years, fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Childhood vaccine confidence drops by over a third during the pandemic. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)

The only three countries where vaccine confidence remained steady were China, India, and Mexico. The data from these countries indicates the perception of the importance of vaccines held firm or even improved.

The report attributed this trend to several factors, including uncertainty about the response to the pandemic, growing access to a wider range of information, and political polarization.

Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, said that this data is a worrying warning signal.

“At the height of the pandemic, scientists rapidly developed vaccines that saved countless lives. But despite this historic achievement, fear and disinformation about all types of vaccines circulated as widely as the virus itself,” Russell said in a press release.

“We cannot allow confidence in routine immunizations to become another victim of the pandemic. Otherwise, the next wave of deaths could be of more children with measles, diphtheria or other preventable diseases.”

72 doses of Vaccines from Birth to Eighteen Years

Recently, vaccine critics have brought to light the large number of shots that are given to American children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s immunization schedule, children are given up to 72 doses of 16 vaccines.

Despite this, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the founder and chief legal counsel of Children’s Health Defense and author of “The Real Anthony Fauci,” said that not a single vaccine on the schedule has been safety tested prior to being approved.

“None of the 72 doses of vaccines that are currently mandated for children has ever been tested in a pre-licensing safety study against a true placebo,” Kennedy told the Epoch Times.

It is a big problem, he says, because many of the injuries that come from vaccines, like all medicines, are long-term injuries.

“You may say that the vaccine prevented the infection, but then you don’t count the cancers, the neurological disorders, the ADHD, and the autoimmune diseases that pop up five years from now. You need long-term studies,” he said.

Many injuries that come from vaccines are long-term injuries but are often pushed out before these are discovered for expediency. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

Kennedy said that DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis) vaccine is the most popular vaccine in the world because of the efforts of those behind vaccines.

“Incidentally [the US] withdrew the vaccine because it was killing so many children, it was causing brain damage according to a study that was done by UCLA,” Kennedy said.

“We ended it in the United States. We replaced it with a DTaP vaccine, an attenuated version, which is safer but less effective. They did the same thing in Europe.”

Eventually, the Danish government did an extensive study of DTP with 30 years of vaccination records with leading pro-vaccination scientists, including Peter Aaby. They found that the vaccine was causing anemia, dysentery, and pneumonia and were killing more people than diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis did prior to the introduction of the vaccine.

“That’s the danger. You could have a vaccine for 30 or 40 years, and nobody actually notices that the kids who are taking it are worse off from a health perspective because you have never done the placebo-controlled trials,” he said.