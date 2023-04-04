The Countries With The Highest Density Of Doctors

As healthcare workers are being driven from Britain's NHS due to difficult working conditions, Statista's Anna Fleck decided to take a look at how other countries' health systems are faring with an international comparison of doctors.

You will find more infographics at Statista

According to the most recent OECD data, Austria is at the more equipped end of OECD countries with an average of 5.5 doctors per 1,000 of its population.

In the United Kingdom, there are fewer doctors at 3.2 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the United States has 2.6 per 1,000.

China and India recorded even lower numbers at 2.4 and 0.9 doctors per 1,000 people, respectively.

World Health Worker Week 2023, led by the Frontline Health Workers Coalition, kicked off yesterday, running from April 3-7.

This year, the group is calling on policymakers to invest in health workers, both in terms of allocating long-term funding programmes and implementing policies that protect and support health workers.