To Cut, Or Not To Cut?
Health organizations are currently divided on whether male circumcision is beneficial or not.
Some research suggests it can lower the rates of urinary tract infections and improve overall penile health, but the procedure can also lead to infection and can be seen as unnecessary.
And as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details below, culturally as well, regions of the world are starkly divided on the practice and we visualize this by mapping out the rates by country.
Data for this map is sourced from the “Estimation of Country-Specific and Global Prevalence of Male Circumcision”, a paper published on BioMedCentral in 2016. It is the latest complete data available on this topic.
A Regional Breakdown of Circumcision Rates
Male circumcision is more common in countries where Islam and Judaism emphasize it as a religious practice.
Consequently, in North Africa and the Middle East, 99% of men aged 15 and older are circumcised.
|Country
|ISO Code
|Male Circumcision
Rate (Men Aged 15+)
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|AFG
|99.8%
|🇦🇱 Albania
|ALB
|47.7%
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|DZA
|97.9%
|🇦🇴 Angola
|AGO
|57.5%
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|ARG
|2.9%
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|ARM
|0.1%
|🇦🇺 Australia
|AUS
|58.0%
|🇦🇹 Austria
|AUT
|5.8%
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|AZE
|98.5%
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|BHR
|81.2%
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|BGD
|93.2%
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|BLR
|0.3%
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|BEL
|22.6%
|🇧🇿 Belize
|BLZ
|0.1%
|🇧🇯 Benin
|BEN
|92.9%
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|BTN
|1.0%
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|BOL
|0.1%
|🇧🇦 Bosnia &
Herzegovina
|BIH
|41.6%
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|BWA
|15.1%
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|BRA
|1.3%
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|BRN
|51.9%
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|BGR
|13.4%
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|BFA
|88.3%
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|BDI
|61.7%
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|KHM
|3.5%
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|CMR
|94.0%
|🇨🇦 Canada
|CAN
|31.9%
|🇨🇫 Central African
Republic
|CAF
|63.0%
|🇹🇩 Chad
|TCD
|73.5%
|🇨🇱 Chile
|CHL
|0.2%
|🇨🇳 China
|CHN
|14.0%
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|COL
|4.2%
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|CRI
|0.1%
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|HRV
|1.3%
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|CUB
|0.1%
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|CYP
|22.7%
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|CZE
|0.1%
|🇨🇩 DRC
|COD
|97.2%
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|DNK
|5.3%
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|DJI
|96.5%
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|DOM
|13.7%
|🇹🇱 East Timor
|TLS
|6.4%
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|ECU
|0.1%
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|EGY
|94.7%
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|SLV
|0.1%
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|GNQ
|87.0%
|🇪🇷 Eritrea
|ERI
|97.2%
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|EST
|0.3%
|🇸🇿 eSwatini
|SWZ
|8.2%
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|ETH
|92.2%
|🇫🇰 Falkland Islands
|FLK
|0.1%
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|FJI
|55.0%
|🇫🇮 Finland
|FIN
|0.8%
|🇫🇷 France
|FRA
|14.0%
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|GAB
|99.2%
|🇬🇲 Gambia
|GMB
|94.5%
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|GEO
|10.6%
|🇩🇪 Germany
|DEU
|6.7%
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|GHA
|91.6%
|🇬🇷 Greece
|GRC
|4.7%
|🇬🇱 Greenland
|GRL
|0.1%
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|GTM
|0.1%
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|GIN
|84.2%
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|GNB
|93.3%
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|GUY
|12.0%
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|HTI
|6.2%
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|HND
|0.1%
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|HKG
|28.0%
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|HUN
|0.8%
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|ISL
|0.1%
|🇮🇳 India
|IND
|13.5%
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|IDN
|92.5%
|🇮🇷 Iran
|IRN
|99.7%
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|IRQ
|98.9%
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|IRL
|0.9%
|🇮🇱 Israel
|ISR
|91.7%
|🇮🇹 Italy
|ITA
|2.6%
|🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
|CIV
|96.7%
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|JAM
|14.0%
|🇯🇵 Japan
|JPN
|9.0%
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|JOR
|98.8%
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|KAZ
|56.4%
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|KEN
|91.2%
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|KOS
|91.7%
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|KWT
|86.4%
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|KGZ
|91.9%
|🇱🇦 Laos
|LAO
|0.1%
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|LVA
|0.4%
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|LBN
|59.7%
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|LSO
|52.0%
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|LBR
|97.7%
|🇱🇾 Libya
|LBY
|96.6%
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|LTU
|0.2%
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|LUX
|2.4%
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|MDG
|94.7%
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|MWI
|21.6%
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|MYS
|61.4%
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|MDV
|98.4%
|🇲🇱 Mali
|MLI
|86.0%
|🇲🇹 Malta
|MLT
|0.3%
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|MRT
|99.2%
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|MUS
|16.6%
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|MEX
|15.4%
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|MDA
|0.5%
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|MNG
|4.4%
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|MNE
|18.5%
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|MAR
|99.9%
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|MOZ
|47.4%
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|MMR
|3.5%
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|NAM
|25.5%
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|NPL
|4.2%
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|NLD
|5.7%
|🇳🇨 New Caledonia
|NCL
|50.0%
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|NZL
|33.0%
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|NIC
|0.1%
|🇳🇪 Niger
|NER
|95.5%
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|NGA
|98.9%
|🇰🇵 North Korea
|PRK
|0.1%
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|MKD
|33.9%
|🇳🇴 Norway
|NOR
|3.0%
|🇴🇲 Oman
|OMN
|87.7%
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|PAK
|96.4%
|🇵🇸 Palestine
|PSX
|99.9%
|🇵🇦 Panama
|PAN
|0.9%
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|10.1%
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|PRY
|0.1%
|🇵🇪 Peru
|PER
|3.7%
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|PHL
|91.7%
|🇵🇱 Poland
|POL
|0.1%
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|PRT
|0.6%
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|PRI
|0.1%
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|QAT
|77.5%
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|SRB
|3.7%
|🇨🇬 Congo
|COG
|70.0%
|🇷🇴 Romania
|ROU
|0.3%
|🇷🇺 Russia
|RUS
|11.8%
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|RWA
|13.3%
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|SAU
|97.1%
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|SEN
|93.5%
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|SLE
|96.1%
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|SGP
|14.9%
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|SVK
|0.1%
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|SVN
|8.5%
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|SLB
|95.0%
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|SOM
|93.5%
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|ZAF
|44.7%
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|KOR
|77.0%
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|SDS
|23.6%
|🇪🇸 Spain
|ESP
|6.6%
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|LKA
|8.5%
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|SDN
|39.4%
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|SUR
|15.9%
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|SWE
|5.1%
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|CHE
|5.9%
|🇸🇾 Syria
|SYR
|92.8%
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|TWN
|8.3%
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|TJK
|99.0%
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|THA
|11.9%
|🇧🇸 The Bahamas
|BHS
|0.2%
|🇹🇬 Togo
|TGO
|95.2%
|🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago
|TTO
|5.8%
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|TUN
|99.8%
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|TUR
|98.6%
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|TKM
|93.4%
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|UGA
|26.7%
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|UKR
|2.3%
|🇦🇪 UAE
|ARE
|76.0%
|🇬🇧 UK
|GBR
|20.7%
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|TZA
|72.0%
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|USA
|80.5%
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|URY
|0.6%
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|UZB
|96.5%
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|VUT
|95.0%
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|VEN
|0.3%
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|VNM
|0.2%
|🇪🇭 Western Sahara
|SAH
|99.6%
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|YEM
|99.0%
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|ZMB
|12.8%
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|ZWE
|9.2%
|🌎 World Average
|N/A
|38.7%
Meanwhile, South America and Europe have low rates, as do parts of Asia where Islam is not a majority religion.
However, there are some interesting standouts in this map. For example, South Korea, the U.S., and Australia have male circumcision rates above 50%, but all have combined Muslim and Jewish populations under 5% of the overall total.
Finally, it’s worth noting that the WHO recommends voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) to reduce HIV risk for heterosexual men in high-incidence areas like Eastern Africa. However, it also states it is one of many prevention methods, alongside condom use and post-exposure treatment.
