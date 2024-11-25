print-icon
To Cut, Or Not To Cut?

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Health organizations are currently divided on whether male circumcision is beneficial or not.

Some research suggests it can lower the rates of urinary tract infections and improve overall penile health, but the procedure can also lead to infection and can be seen as unnecessary.

And as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details below, culturally as well, regions of the world are starkly divided on the practice and we visualize this by mapping out the rates by country.

Data for this map is sourced from the “Estimation of Country-Specific and Global Prevalence of Male Circumcision”, a paper published on BioMedCentral in 2016. It is the latest complete data available on this topic.

A Regional Breakdown of Circumcision Rates

Male circumcision is more common in countries where Islam and Judaism emphasize it as a religious practice.

Consequently, in North Africa and the Middle East, 99% of men aged 15 and older are circumcised.

CountryISO CodeMale Circumcision
Rate (Men Aged 15+)
🇦🇫 AfghanistanAFG99.8%
🇦🇱 AlbaniaALB47.7%
🇩🇿 AlgeriaDZA97.9%
🇦🇴 AngolaAGO57.5%
🇦🇷 ArgentinaARG2.9%
🇦🇲 ArmeniaARM0.1%
🇦🇺 AustraliaAUS58.0%
🇦🇹 AustriaAUT5.8%
🇦🇿 AzerbaijanAZE98.5%
🇧🇭 BahrainBHR81.2%
🇧🇩 BangladeshBGD93.2%
🇧🇾 BelarusBLR0.3%
🇧🇪 BelgiumBEL22.6%
🇧🇿 BelizeBLZ0.1%
🇧🇯 BeninBEN92.9%
🇧🇹 BhutanBTN1.0%
🇧🇴 BoliviaBOL0.1%
🇧🇦 Bosnia &
Herzegovina		BIH41.6%
🇧🇼 BotswanaBWA15.1%
🇧🇷 BrazilBRA1.3%
🇧🇳 BruneiBRN51.9%
🇧🇬 BulgariaBGR13.4%
🇧🇫 Burkina FasoBFA88.3%
🇧🇮 BurundiBDI61.7%
🇰🇭 CambodiaKHM3.5%
🇨🇲 CameroonCMR94.0%
🇨🇦 CanadaCAN31.9%
🇨🇫 Central African
Republic		CAF63.0%
🇹🇩 ChadTCD73.5%
🇨🇱 ChileCHL0.2%
🇨🇳 ChinaCHN14.0%
🇨🇴 ColombiaCOL4.2%
🇨🇷 Costa RicaCRI0.1%
🇭🇷 CroatiaHRV1.3%
🇨🇺 CubaCUB0.1%
🇨🇾 CyprusCYP22.7%
🇨🇿 CzechiaCZE0.1%
🇨🇩 DRCCOD97.2%
🇩🇰 DenmarkDNK5.3%
🇩🇯 DjiboutiDJI96.5%
🇩🇴 Dominican RepublicDOM13.7%
🇹🇱 East TimorTLS6.4%
🇪🇨 EcuadorECU0.1%
🇪🇬 EgyptEGY94.7%
🇸🇻 El SalvadorSLV0.1%
🇬🇶 Equatorial GuineaGNQ87.0%
🇪🇷 EritreaERI97.2%
🇪🇪 EstoniaEST0.3%
🇸🇿 eSwatiniSWZ8.2%
🇪🇹 EthiopiaETH92.2%
🇫🇰 Falkland IslandsFLK0.1%
🇫🇯 FijiFJI55.0%
🇫🇮 FinlandFIN0.8%
🇫🇷 FranceFRA14.0%
🇬🇦 GabonGAB99.2%
🇬🇲 GambiaGMB94.5%
🇬🇪 GeorgiaGEO10.6%
🇩🇪 GermanyDEU6.7%
🇬🇭 GhanaGHA91.6%
🇬🇷 GreeceGRC4.7%
🇬🇱 GreenlandGRL0.1%
🇬🇹 GuatemalaGTM0.1%
🇬🇳 GuineaGIN84.2%
🇬🇼 Guinea-BissauGNB93.3%
🇬🇾 GuyanaGUY12.0%
🇭🇹 HaitiHTI6.2%
🇭🇳 HondurasHND0.1%
🇭🇰 Hong KongHKG28.0%
🇭🇺 HungaryHUN0.8%
🇮🇸 IcelandISL0.1%
🇮🇳 IndiaIND13.5%
🇮🇩 IndonesiaIDN92.5%
🇮🇷 IranIRN99.7%
🇮🇶 IraqIRQ98.9%
🇮🇪 IrelandIRL0.9%
🇮🇱 IsraelISR91.7%
🇮🇹 ItalyITA2.6%
🇨🇮 Ivory CoastCIV96.7%
🇯🇲 JamaicaJAM14.0%
🇯🇵 JapanJPN9.0%
🇯🇴 JordanJOR98.8%
🇰🇿 KazakhstanKAZ56.4%
🇰🇪 KenyaKEN91.2%
🇽🇰 KosovoKOS91.7%
🇰🇼 KuwaitKWT86.4%
🇰🇬 KyrgyzstanKGZ91.9%
🇱🇦 LaosLAO0.1%
🇱🇻 LatviaLVA0.4%
🇱🇧 LebanonLBN59.7%
🇱🇸 LesothoLSO52.0%
🇱🇷 LiberiaLBR97.7%
🇱🇾 LibyaLBY96.6%
🇱🇹 LithuaniaLTU0.2%
🇱🇺 LuxembourgLUX2.4%
🇲🇬 MadagascarMDG94.7%
🇲🇼 MalawiMWI21.6%
🇲🇾 MalaysiaMYS61.4%
🇲🇻 MaldivesMDV98.4%
🇲🇱 MaliMLI86.0%
🇲🇹 MaltaMLT0.3%
🇲🇷 MauritaniaMRT99.2%
🇲🇺 MauritiusMUS16.6%
🇲🇽 MexicoMEX15.4%
🇲🇩 MoldovaMDA0.5%
🇲🇳 MongoliaMNG4.4%
🇲🇪 MontenegroMNE18.5%
🇲🇦 MoroccoMAR99.9%
🇲🇿 MozambiqueMOZ47.4%
🇲🇲 MyanmarMMR3.5%
🇳🇦 NamibiaNAM25.5%
🇳🇵 NepalNPL4.2%
🇳🇱 NetherlandsNLD5.7%
🇳🇨 New CaledoniaNCL50.0%
🇳🇿 New ZealandNZL33.0%
🇳🇮 NicaraguaNIC0.1%
🇳🇪 NigerNER95.5%
🇳🇬 NigeriaNGA98.9%
🇰🇵 North KoreaPRK0.1%
🇲🇰 North MacedoniaMKD33.9%
🇳🇴 NorwayNOR3.0%
🇴🇲 OmanOMN87.7%
🇵🇰 PakistanPAK96.4%
🇵🇸 PalestinePSX99.9%
🇵🇦 PanamaPAN0.9%
🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNG10.1%
🇵🇾 ParaguayPRY0.1%
🇵🇪 PeruPER3.7%
🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHL91.7%
🇵🇱 PolandPOL0.1%
🇵🇹 PortugalPRT0.6%
🇵🇷 Puerto RicoPRI0.1%
🇶🇦 QatarQAT77.5%
🇷🇸 SerbiaSRB3.7%
🇨🇬 CongoCOG70.0%
🇷🇴 RomaniaROU0.3%
🇷🇺 RussiaRUS11.8%
🇷🇼 RwandaRWA13.3%
🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaSAU97.1%
🇸🇳 SenegalSEN93.5%
🇸🇱 Sierra LeoneSLE96.1%
🇸🇬 SingaporeSGP14.9%
🇸🇰 SlovakiaSVK0.1%
🇸🇮 SloveniaSVN8.5%
🇸🇧 Solomon IslandsSLB95.0%
🇸🇴 SomaliaSOM93.5%
🇿🇦 South AfricaZAF44.7%
🇰🇷 South KoreaKOR77.0%
🇸🇸 South SudanSDS23.6%
🇪🇸 SpainESP6.6%
🇱🇰 Sri LankaLKA8.5%
🇸🇩 SudanSDN39.4%
🇸🇷 SurinameSUR15.9%
🇸🇪 SwedenSWE5.1%
🇨🇭 SwitzerlandCHE5.9%
🇸🇾 SyriaSYR92.8%
🇹🇼 TaiwanTWN8.3%
🇹🇯 TajikistanTJK99.0%
🇹🇭 ThailandTHA11.9%
🇧🇸 The BahamasBHS0.2%
🇹🇬 TogoTGO95.2%
🇹🇹 Trinidad & TobagoTTO5.8%
🇹🇳 TunisiaTUN99.8%
🇹🇷 TurkeyTUR98.6%
🇹🇲 TurkmenistanTKM93.4%
🇺🇬 UgandaUGA26.7%
🇺🇦 UkraineUKR2.3%
🇦🇪 UAEARE76.0%
🇬🇧 UKGBR20.7%
🇹🇿 TanzaniaTZA72.0%
🇺🇸 U.S.USA80.5%
🇺🇾 UruguayURY0.6%
🇺🇿 UzbekistanUZB96.5%
🇻🇺 VanuatuVUT95.0%
🇻🇪 VenezuelaVEN0.3%
🇻🇳 VietnamVNM0.2%
🇪🇭 Western SaharaSAH99.6%
🇾🇪 YemenYEM99.0%
🇿🇲 ZambiaZMB12.8%
🇿🇼 ZimbabweZWE9.2%
🌎 World AverageN/A38.7%

Meanwhile, South America and Europe have low rates, as do parts of Asia where Islam is not a majority religion.

However, there are some interesting standouts in this map. For example, South Korea, the U.S., and Australia have male circumcision rates above 50%, but all have combined Muslim and Jewish populations under 5% of the overall total.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the WHO recommends voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) to reduce HIV risk for heterosexual men in high-incidence areas like Eastern Africa. However, it also states it is one of many prevention methods, alongside condom use and post-exposure treatment.

Islam is the second-largest religion in the world with nearly 1.8 billion followers. Check out Charted: The World’s Largest Religions to see where Judaism ranks.

