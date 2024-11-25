To Cut, Or Not To Cut?

Health organizations are currently divided on whether male circumcision is beneficial or not.

Some research suggests it can lower the rates of urinary tract infections and improve overall penile health, but the procedure can also lead to infection and can be seen as unnecessary.

And as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details below, culturally as well, regions of the world are starkly divided on the practice and we visualize this by mapping out the rates by country.

Data for this map is sourced from the “Estimation of Country-Specific and Global Prevalence of Male Circumcision”, a paper published on BioMedCentral in 2016. It is the latest complete data available on this topic.

A Regional Breakdown of Circumcision Rates

Male circumcision is more common in countries where Islam and Judaism emphasize it as a religious practice.

Consequently, in North Africa and the Middle East, 99% of men aged 15 and older are circumcised.

Country ISO Code Male Circumcision

Rate (Men Aged 15+) 🇦🇫 Afghanistan AFG 99.8% 🇦🇱 Albania ALB 47.7% 🇩🇿 Algeria DZA 97.9% 🇦🇴 Angola AGO 57.5% 🇦🇷 Argentina ARG 2.9% 🇦🇲 Armenia ARM 0.1% 🇦🇺 Australia AUS 58.0% 🇦🇹 Austria AUT 5.8% 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan AZE 98.5% 🇧🇭 Bahrain BHR 81.2% 🇧🇩 Bangladesh BGD 93.2% 🇧🇾 Belarus BLR 0.3% 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL 22.6% 🇧🇿 Belize BLZ 0.1% 🇧🇯 Benin BEN 92.9% 🇧🇹 Bhutan BTN 1.0% 🇧🇴 Bolivia BOL 0.1% 🇧🇦 Bosnia &

Herzegovina BIH 41.6% 🇧🇼 Botswana BWA 15.1% 🇧🇷 Brazil BRA 1.3% 🇧🇳 Brunei BRN 51.9% 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR 13.4% 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso BFA 88.3% 🇧🇮 Burundi BDI 61.7% 🇰🇭 Cambodia KHM 3.5% 🇨🇲 Cameroon CMR 94.0% 🇨🇦 Canada CAN 31.9% 🇨🇫 Central African

Republic CAF 63.0% 🇹🇩 Chad TCD 73.5% 🇨🇱 Chile CHL 0.2% 🇨🇳 China CHN 14.0% 🇨🇴 Colombia COL 4.2% 🇨🇷 Costa Rica CRI 0.1% 🇭🇷 Croatia HRV 1.3% 🇨🇺 Cuba CUB 0.1% 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP 22.7% 🇨🇿 Czechia CZE 0.1% 🇨🇩 DRC COD 97.2% 🇩🇰 Denmark DNK 5.3% 🇩🇯 Djibouti DJI 96.5% 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic DOM 13.7% 🇹🇱 East Timor TLS 6.4% 🇪🇨 Ecuador ECU 0.1% 🇪🇬 Egypt EGY 94.7% 🇸🇻 El Salvador SLV 0.1% 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea GNQ 87.0% 🇪🇷 Eritrea ERI 97.2% 🇪🇪 Estonia EST 0.3% 🇸🇿 eSwatini SWZ 8.2% 🇪🇹 Ethiopia ETH 92.2% 🇫🇰 Falkland Islands FLK 0.1% 🇫🇯 Fiji FJI 55.0% 🇫🇮 Finland FIN 0.8% 🇫🇷 France FRA 14.0% 🇬🇦 Gabon GAB 99.2% 🇬🇲 Gambia GMB 94.5% 🇬🇪 Georgia GEO 10.6% 🇩🇪 Germany DEU 6.7% 🇬🇭 Ghana GHA 91.6% 🇬🇷 Greece GRC 4.7% 🇬🇱 Greenland GRL 0.1% 🇬🇹 Guatemala GTM 0.1% 🇬🇳 Guinea GIN 84.2% 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau GNB 93.3% 🇬🇾 Guyana GUY 12.0% 🇭🇹 Haiti HTI 6.2% 🇭🇳 Honduras HND 0.1% 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HKG 28.0% 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN 0.8% 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL 0.1% 🇮🇳 India IND 13.5% 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDN 92.5% 🇮🇷 Iran IRN 99.7% 🇮🇶 Iraq IRQ 98.9% 🇮🇪 Ireland IRL 0.9% 🇮🇱 Israel ISR 91.7% 🇮🇹 Italy ITA 2.6% 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast CIV 96.7% 🇯🇲 Jamaica JAM 14.0% 🇯🇵 Japan JPN 9.0% 🇯🇴 Jordan JOR 98.8% 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan KAZ 56.4% 🇰🇪 Kenya KEN 91.2% 🇽🇰 Kosovo KOS 91.7% 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT 86.4% 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan KGZ 91.9% 🇱🇦 Laos LAO 0.1% 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA 0.4% 🇱🇧 Lebanon LBN 59.7% 🇱🇸 Lesotho LSO 52.0% 🇱🇷 Liberia LBR 97.7% 🇱🇾 Libya LBY 96.6% 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU 0.2% 🇱🇺 Luxembourg LUX 2.4% 🇲🇬 Madagascar MDG 94.7% 🇲🇼 Malawi MWI 21.6% 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYS 61.4% 🇲🇻 Maldives MDV 98.4% 🇲🇱 Mali MLI 86.0% 🇲🇹 Malta MLT 0.3% 🇲🇷 Mauritania MRT 99.2% 🇲🇺 Mauritius MUS 16.6% 🇲🇽 Mexico MEX 15.4% 🇲🇩 Moldova MDA 0.5% 🇲🇳 Mongolia MNG 4.4% 🇲🇪 Montenegro MNE 18.5% 🇲🇦 Morocco MAR 99.9% 🇲🇿 Mozambique MOZ 47.4% 🇲🇲 Myanmar MMR 3.5% 🇳🇦 Namibia NAM 25.5% 🇳🇵 Nepal NPL 4.2% 🇳🇱 Netherlands NLD 5.7% 🇳🇨 New Caledonia NCL 50.0% 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZL 33.0% 🇳🇮 Nicaragua NIC 0.1% 🇳🇪 Niger NER 95.5% 🇳🇬 Nigeria NGA 98.9% 🇰🇵 North Korea PRK 0.1% 🇲🇰 North Macedonia MKD 33.9% 🇳🇴 Norway NOR 3.0% 🇴🇲 Oman OMN 87.7% 🇵🇰 Pakistan PAK 96.4% 🇵🇸 Palestine PSX 99.9% 🇵🇦 Panama PAN 0.9% 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG 10.1% 🇵🇾 Paraguay PRY 0.1% 🇵🇪 Peru PER 3.7% 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL 91.7% 🇵🇱 Poland POL 0.1% 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT 0.6% 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico PRI 0.1% 🇶🇦 Qatar QAT 77.5% 🇷🇸 Serbia SRB 3.7% 🇨🇬 Congo COG 70.0% 🇷🇴 Romania ROU 0.3% 🇷🇺 Russia RUS 11.8% 🇷🇼 Rwanda RWA 13.3% 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia SAU 97.1% 🇸🇳 Senegal SEN 93.5% 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone SLE 96.1% 🇸🇬 Singapore SGP 14.9% 🇸🇰 Slovakia SVK 0.1% 🇸🇮 Slovenia SVN 8.5% 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands SLB 95.0% 🇸🇴 Somalia SOM 93.5% 🇿🇦 South Africa ZAF 44.7% 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR 77.0% 🇸🇸 South Sudan SDS 23.6% 🇪🇸 Spain ESP 6.6% 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka LKA 8.5% 🇸🇩 Sudan SDN 39.4% 🇸🇷 Suriname SUR 15.9% 🇸🇪 Sweden SWE 5.1% 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHE 5.9% 🇸🇾 Syria SYR 92.8% 🇹🇼 Taiwan TWN 8.3% 🇹🇯 Tajikistan TJK 99.0% 🇹🇭 Thailand THA 11.9% 🇧🇸 The Bahamas BHS 0.2% 🇹🇬 Togo TGO 95.2% 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago TTO 5.8% 🇹🇳 Tunisia TUN 99.8% 🇹🇷 Turkey TUR 98.6% 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan TKM 93.4% 🇺🇬 Uganda UGA 26.7% 🇺🇦 Ukraine UKR 2.3% 🇦🇪 UAE ARE 76.0% 🇬🇧 UK GBR 20.7% 🇹🇿 Tanzania TZA 72.0% 🇺🇸 U.S. USA 80.5% 🇺🇾 Uruguay URY 0.6% 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan UZB 96.5% 🇻🇺 Vanuatu VUT 95.0% 🇻🇪 Venezuela VEN 0.3% 🇻🇳 Vietnam VNM 0.2% 🇪🇭 Western Sahara SAH 99.6% 🇾🇪 Yemen YEM 99.0% 🇿🇲 Zambia ZMB 12.8% 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe ZWE 9.2% 🌎 World Average N/A 38.7%

Meanwhile, South America and Europe have low rates, as do parts of Asia where Islam is not a majority religion.

However, there are some interesting standouts in this map. For example, South Korea, the U.S., and Australia have male circumcision rates above 50%, but all have combined Muslim and Jewish populations under 5% of the overall total.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the WHO recommends voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) to reduce HIV risk for heterosexual men in high-incidence areas like Eastern Africa. However, it also states it is one of many prevention methods, alongside condom use and post-exposure treatment.

Islam is the second-largest religion in the world with nearly 1.8 billion followers. Check out Charted: The World’s Largest Religions to see where Judaism ranks.