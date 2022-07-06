Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Early COVID Therapeutics Innovator, Dies Of Cancer At 48

Authored by Enrico Trigoso via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a Nobel prize-nominated physician who famously discovered and used an early treatment for COVID, dubbed the “Zelenko Protocol,” passed on June 30, 2022, at the age of 48 after a long battle with pulmonary artery sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. (Courtesy of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation)

He was born in 1973, in Kyiv, Ukraine, and came to Brooklyn, New York, in 1977 with his family.

Zelenko earned a B.S. in chemistry with high honors at Hofstra University and then earned an M.D. at the Buffalo School of Medicine in 2000.

He had been practicing in Monroe, New York, in 2020 during the outbreak of COVID-19, and is credited with having treated about 7,500 patients with his method.

The doctor, who could not sit back and wait for politicians and health officials to agree on prescribed treatments, came up with the “Zelenko Protocol”—a combination of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc, azithromycin, and other drugs, including steroids.

He credited divine intervention for the discovery of the abovementioned treatment.

Several experts and doctors who knew him personally expressed their condolences and praised his achievements.

“Dr. Zelenko was not just our hero, he was a man of God,” Kevin Jenkins, co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, told The Epoch Times.

Vladimir Zelenko (C), Kevin Jenkins, and Ann Vandersteel. (Courtesy of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation)

“Two years ago, he stepped into the fire to save humanity. The world is better off today because of his God Courage. Our prayers and love go out to Zev’s friends and family. At the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, his dream for the world will never be forgotten. We will work tirelessly to further his legacy and encourage everyone who is worried about the growing menace of medical tyranny to stand with us and make a positive change,” Jenkins added.

The other co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, Ann Vandersteel, told The Epoch Times: “Dr. Zelenko was a course correction for humanity. As a man of God, his faith gave him the strength to stand in the breach and deliver his life saving Zelenko Protocol when the medical community faltered. His Protocol saved millions of lives worldwide and is a standard of care for physicians who honor their Hippocratic oath.”

Zelenko, also known as “Zev,” had sent a letter to then-President Donald Trump about hydroxychloroquine.

“I recall hearing President Trump during a March 2020 press conference talk about a letter he received from a country doctor in upstate NY. That letter that saved millions of lives. Zev had discovered that hydroxychloroquine was, in fact, an efficacious treatment for coronavirus. I believe that was the beginning of the end of big pharma, and with the public’s support, we will continue Zev’s fight through the Zelenko Freedom Foundation,” Vandersteel said.