Is An End To Extreme Poverty In Africa In Sight?

African Union Development Agency projections show that, while the share of people in Africa living in extreme poverty has not seen a great deal of downward movement over the last few decades (46 percent in the period 1996-2005 to a projected 35 percent in 2016-2025), progress is expected to be around the corner.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, while this major step forward in living standards on the continent will come too late for many, the African Union Development Agency expects the share living in extreme poverty to drop down to as little as 1.7 percent by 2056-65.

The next few decades promise to be ones of great progress for Africa as a whole.

Mariam Saleh, Statista's Research Expert for North Africa, writes:

"The continent's socio-demographics will experience a significant development, including considerable population growth. Moreover, improving health and social conditions will determine lower poverty levels as well as an increase in life expectancy."

In addition, the source projects great improvements in educational attainment over the assessed period.

While this is a 'positive' we do note that this does not take account of the last few months and the potential for a long-term impact on African nations' health from record high food prices and fertilizer shortages.