EPA Ends Shortcut Approvals For So-Called 'Forever Chemicals'

via The Epoch Times

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updated regulations on Dec. 3 that will prevent PFAS, often referred to as forever chemicals, from being fast-tracked for approval through an exemption process.

Equipment used to test for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS, in drinking water at Trident Laboratories in Holland, Mich., on June 18, 2018. Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a family of forever chemicals used in a variety of products, are known to resist breaking down and therefore persist in the environment. They have also been linked to serious health problems.

The new rule ends the eligibility of PFAS for the Low Volume Exemptions process, which allowed certain chemicals to bypass the full review if they were to be produced in limited quantities. This exemption rule has historically applied to more than 600 PFAS compounds.

The updated rules are designed to ensure that PFAS undergo a comprehensive safety review before they can be manufactured. According to the EPA, this change is designed to protect public health and the environment by subjecting PFAS to the agency’s full risk assessment process.

Senior EPA official Michael Freedhoff said in a statement that the agency’s review of new chemicals should encourage innovation while ensuring safety before new chemicals “enter commerce.”

“Today, we’ve modernized our chemical reviews and continued to protect people from unsafe new PFAS,” said Freedhoff, the EPA’s assistant administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

PFAS are used in a wide range of products, from cookware to firefighting foam. They have also been linked to health problems, including some cancers, kidney issues, and reduced fertility. PFAS have accumulated in the environment and in human and animal tissue, sparking widespread concern.

Under the updated rule, manufacturers must provide detailed information about a chemical’s uses, exposure potential, and health effects before approval.

The rule also expands the EPA’s oversight of chemicals classified as persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic, ensuring stricter controls for substances that pose significant risks.

The changes are part of broader efforts by the EPA to strengthen its chemical review process following the 2016 amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act. These amendments require the agency to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment for new chemicals before they can enter the market.

The rule will take effect 30 days after its official publication in the Federal Register.