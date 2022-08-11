Fauci Booed By Crowds While Throwing First Pitch At Seattle Mariners Game

Anthony Fauci has few friends, even in Seattle. Keep in mind, Seattle is one of the major strongholds of leftist covid hysteria in the US and ground zero for lockdowns in Washington State which lasted well over a year. Most of the country dropped mandates and lockdowns after a few months when it became clear that covid was not a threat to 99.7% or more of the population according to dozens of peer reviewed studies. But Washington State kept them going, primarily because of the fear mongering of government officials like Fauci. The fact that Fauci was booed by large crowds in the middle of Seattle is surprising. However, this shows that resistance to the mandates and anger over the disinformation surrounding covid is far more widespread than the media would have us believe.

Fauci agreed to throw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Stadium this week, probably because he thought he would be safe within the confines of the far-left city. He was wrong:

Fauci has generated considerable animosity within the US for his consistent exaggerations of the covid viral threat and his lies about his involvement in covid gain-of-function research at the Level 4 virology lab in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the initial outbreak. The NIH has now admitted they were not truthful about their original claims that no such experimentation occurred and Fauci has been exposed.