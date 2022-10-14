FDA Confirms Major Adderall Shortage That Won't End Soon

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed what many Americans had already discovered the hard way: The country is experiencing a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

The FDA said the shortage of "amphetamine mixed salts" -- the drug behind the brand name -- is driven in large part by manufacturing delays at the largest manufacturer: Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Teva said the problems arose out of labor shortages that have been resolved. However, the shortage persists, and the end isn't imminent: A Teva spokesperson told NBC News that patients should expect "inventory recovery in the coming months" and "intermittent delays through end of year."

apparently there’s an adderall shortage?? literally called 10+ pharmacies today & no one can fill my prescription 😭😭 — mayz (@mayzieaurora_) October 7, 2022

Teva's competitors aren't able to pick up the slack. "Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers," the FDA said in its public notice.

The shortage affects the immediate-release variety of the drug. The FDA encouraged patients to work with their health care professionals to explore alternative therapies, including the extended-release version of the medicine.

Dr. Gabrielle Shapiro, a psychiatrist and a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, tells NBC the shortage is taking a real toll, particularly on school-age patients:

“Parents are panicked. Their children are being sent home from school or told they cannot come back if they are not on their meds. I have high school students that are trying to take their SATs and do their applications for college, and they can’t focus. They can’t get them done.”

🤦🏼‍♀️As a Severe Dyslexic (numeric & alphabetic) who can’t work or drive because of it. I take Adderall to help me read and write. There is an Adderall shortage in this country & my morning has been so fucked up because of it. What a fucking morning🤦🏼‍♀️ — Miss Cindy🧚🏻‍♀️💋 (@KarellCindy) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, government regulation of the drug -- which can be prone to abuse -- adds more hurdles for those who take the drug...like Emily Hoffman, who uses multiple pharmacies to find one who has an inventory:

“The fact that it’s controlled means you can’t ask for the prescription early. I have to call when I’m down to my last pill or two.”

been out of my adderall for >2 weeks bc of a national shortage and am flailing. 🥲 I can't say this enough... ADHD is a lot more than difficulty focusing, especially complex ADHD. It is truly disruptive to every part of my life. — Sarah Gray (@notsarahgray) October 5, 2022

Perhaps driven by Covid lockdown-driven mental health issues and children's difficulty in focusing in disastrous "remote schooling" arrangements imposed by public health officials and teacher unions, use of the drug has soared: Up 16% from 2019 to 2021, to reach 41.2 million prescriptions.