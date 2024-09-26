Former CDC Director Robert Redfield Praises "Make America Healthy Again" 

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield, who served during the Trump administration, wrote an editorial in Newsweek praising President Trump's decision to join forces with Robert Kennedy Jr. to "make America healthy again."

"We know chronic disease is more than 75 percent of the country's $4 trillion annual health care expenditure. Unfortunately, we have become a sick nation. We're paying too much for chronic disease, and this must change. It's time to make America healthy again," Redfield wrote in the op-ed published on Tuesday.

After more than four decades in public health, Redfield believes the former president "chose the right man [RFK Jr.] for the job" to combat the processed foods industrial complex, which has ignited an obesity crisis across the Heartland.

"For instance, obesity in American children has increased dramatically since John F. Kennedy's presidency, from around 4 percent in the 1960s to almost 20 percent in 2024," he said, adding, "The causes of childhood obesity are complex, but a primary origin is clearly the modern American diet of highly processed foods."

He explained the causes for this obesity crisis are primarily due to "special interest and corporate influences on our federal agencies."

Redfield pointed out that "Kennedy is right" about the corporate capture problem of federal agencies.

Kennedy is right: All three of the principal health agencies suffer from agency capture. A large portion of the FDA's budget is provided by pharmaceutical companies. NIH is cozy with biomedical and pharmaceutical companies and its scientists are allowed to collect royalties on drugs NIH licenses to pharma. And as the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), I know the agency can be influenced by special interest groups.

Redfield acknowledges that agency capture is a serious issue, highlighting that federal agencies responsible for regulating food and medicine are possibly compromised by the food industrial complex and big pharma.

Maybe it was a warning sign when big pharma and the feds pushed Ozempic as the 'wonder shot' to end the obesity crisis instead of promoting exercise and safe, clean food.

