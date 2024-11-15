Global Diabetes Cases Are Climbing

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 537 million people between the ages of 20 and 79 suffered from diabetes worldwide in 2021. This represents 10.5 percent of the world population in this age group.

As Statista's Anna Fleck details below, the total number of adults with the disease is projected to increase to 787 million (12.2 percent of the global population) by 2045.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The regions with the highest estimated numbers of adults suffering from the disease are the West Pacific and South East Asia.

The African continent is expected to see the largest increase in the number of people living with the disease, with the International Diabetes Federation predicting a more than 130 percent increase in cases by 2045.

In Europe, just over 61 million adults were estimated to have diabetes in 2021, a figure that is expected to reach 69.2 million by 2045.

The International Federation highlights that globally, diabetes is now among the top ten causes of death, and represents a serious and growing challenge to public health.