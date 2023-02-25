How Picking Up A Shovel Might Solve The Masculinity Crisis

The crisis of masculinity in the movie "Fight Club."

Fight Club follows the boring life of the narrator (Edward Norton). He is a middle-class, white-collar worker who feels emasculated and unfulfilled in his everyday existence.

Through the narrator's encounters with Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a charismatic and enigmatic soap salesman, he is introduced to a world of underground fight clubs where men gather to release their primal urges and reconnect with their sense of masculinity.

This leaves us with today: Masculinity is in crisis across the Western world as 'wokeism' spreads like a virus.

Research and critical studies have shown that global sperm counts are declining worldwide—at an accelerating rate. There's a war on masculinity by Western governments and megacorporations; and there are even early school education programs transforming a generation of men into 'beta males' while some young adults become confused about their gender.

It might make sense why there's a concerted effort to change men into beta status, generally because they play by the rules of society. They don't question and stay compliant with the government -- just as the narrator of Fight Club did when working in his boring cubicle.

Only through fight club, or rather exercise, was the narrator able to regain the alpha male status.

Not everyone needs to join a boxing club or find some underground fight club, as new research shows simple blue-collar work has benefits and boosts masculinity.

"Occupational factors, such as physical demands and work schedules, were associated with higher sperm concentrations and serum testosterone among men in the EARTH study. "We already know that exercise is associated with multiple health benefits in humans, including those observed on reproductive health, but few studies have looked at how occupational factors can contribute to these benefits.

"What these new findings suggest is that physical activity during work may also be associated with significant improvement in men's reproductive potential," first study author Lidia Mínguez-Alarcón, a reproductive epidemiologist in Brigham's Channing Division of Network Medicine and co-investigator of the EARTH study, stated in the press release.

The study was a collaborative effort between scientists at the Harvard T. Chan School of Public Health and Mass General Brigham to evaluate the effects of the environment and lifestyle factors on masculinity/fertility.