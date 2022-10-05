"It Can Spread Very Fast" UK Porn Stars Halt Work Amid STD Outbreak

As syphilis rages across Europe, UK porn stars are demanding the formation of a union due to the industry's lax safety standards which has led some adult film actors to halt production.

UK Porn Star Harmony Reigns

The STD is easily cured with antibiotics, but can cause life-threatening problems if left untreated, according to the Independent.

PASS, which runs a database of sexual health certificates for US adult actors, said they have been “informed of multiple positive syphilis tests” among porn stars in Europe – warning of the “potential for many more exposures, including among US-based performers”. Lianne Young, a former actor who now provides education on sex education, told The Independent that adult actors in the UK she has spoken to are highly anxious about reports of a syphilis outbreak in Europe. -Independent

The 47-year-old Young, who moved to the US to do porn in her early 20s, left the industry around two decades ago. She says she's been in contact with eight performers who have stopped working due to concerns about syphilis.

"They have halted films they were lined up to shoot," said Young, who now lives in southwest London. "Professional performers with big profiles are terrified. They are losing lots of money. A major alert has gone out in Europe. Porn producers and performers operate on a transatlantic basis so STIs can cross borders."

Georgie Lyall

Young, an activist who has been been working with Public Health England on outbreak reports, expressed concern over amateur porn actors who aren't being cautious.

"That absolutely worries me," she said - adding "It can spread very fast."

Young said that UK porn stars have their sexual health checked less frequently than those in other parts of Europe due to better regulation.

"So rules dictate people have to be checked regularly in Europe," she continued. "In Europe, they are tested around every seven days or at worst every 14 days. In the UK, most porn actors test themselves for STIs every 28 days. They are tested for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and hepatitis in NHS sexual health clinics."

Chloe Toy

The latest outbreak has intensified calls for a union to be established in the UK, with Young willing to lead it.

"People have been asking for a union for a couple of years but now it has gone too far," she said. "Porn stars are real human beings. There needs to be a union to be a bridge to connect up with Public Health England and the police. It would allow better regulation and better support and safety."