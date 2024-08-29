Just In Time, They Are Really Ramping Up The Fear For 3 Different Very Frightening Diseases

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Most Important News,

Why are there suddenly so many stories about deadly diseases in the news? We are just a little over two months away from November, and so this is a perfect time to deeply alarm the general public about a coming health crisis, right? But this time around it isn’t just one major disease that is making news. As you will see below, people are freaking out about 3 different very frightening diseases.

Of course when people are afraid that they might die from some extremely deadly outbreak, they are far more likely to accept measures that they would usually not even consider during normal times.

In the Northeast, there is a tremendous amount of concern about the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus right now. People in Massachusetts have been instructed to “limit their time outdoors” due to a confirmed case in that state, and now confirmed cases have appeared in Vermont and New Hampshire…

Last week, it was reported that an 80-year-old man in Massachusetts tested positive for the rare virus, sparking public health concerns. Officials then discovered the disease in mosquitoes across the state and warned residents to limit their time outdoors. The virus then started appearing in neighboring states, with cases popping up in Vermont and New Hampshire, where the unidentified victim was pronounced dead.

It is being reported that this virus “has also been found in horses in eight New York counties”.

So this virus is already in at least four different states, and that is not good news at all, because it has a very high death rate in humans…

Approximately 30 percent of those infected with the virus die, and those who survive, are often left with neurologic problems. There are no vaccines or medicines to treat or prevent the disease.

Usually, cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis are quite rare.

But if hundreds of people start dying after catching this virus in the months ahead, we are going to see extreme panic.

Due to fears of Eastern Equine Encephalitis and an outbreak of West Nile virus, New York City is preparing “to spray pesticides to help prevent the spread of mosquitoes”…

New York City is planning to spray pesticides to help prevent the spread of mosquitoes, and potential diseases. The announcement comes days after Dr Anthony Fauci, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director and the government’s top infectious disease official during the pandemic, was hospitalized with West Nile virus. Dr Fauci, 83, spent around a week in the hospital after developing fever, chills, and severe fatigue. He believes he contracted West Nile in the backyard of his Washington DC home, and is expected to make a full recovery, CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook tweeted on Saturday.

So now the entire Big Apple is going to be doused with dangerous chemicals in a desperate attempt to kill the mosquitoes that are carrying these diseases.

If you live in New York City, now may be a good time to take a vacation.

Meanwhile, scientists are warning that the new Monkeypox strain is mutating faster than they anticipated…

Scientists studying the new mpox strain that has spread out of Democratic Republic of Congo say the virus is changing faster than expected, and often in areas where experts lack the funding and equipment to properly track it. That means there are numerous unknowns about the virus itself, its severity and how it is transmitting, complicating the response, half a dozen scientists in Africa, Europe and the United States told Reuters.

So far they have had no luck fighting the outbreak that is absolutely ravaging the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sadly, the number of cases and the total death toll both continue to rise…

Congo has had more than 18,000 suspected mpox cases and 615 deaths this year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which declared an mpox health emergency this month after a new variant called clade Ib emerged.

There have now been confirmed cases in several neighboring countries, and travelers have brought it to Europe and Asia.

In 2022, a strain of Monkeypox that was being spread by sexual contact rapidly spread all over the globe.

Apparently this new strain often spreads without any sexual contact at all, and we are being told that children are being infected in very large numbers…

Children in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo are worst-affected by the current outbreak of mpox, which has been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization. The country accounts for nearly all of this year’s recorded cases and more than 450 deaths. “It began like a small, inflamed spot. The mother squeezed it and watery discharge came out. Then another developed, and after a short period, they were all over the body,” says Alain Matabaro, describing how mpox developed in his six-year-old son Amani.

At this point, the experts do not fully understand why so many children are being infected.

One theory that is being proposed is that it is because children have “less developed immune systems”…

Some 75% of the cases being seen by medics there are under the age of 10, according to Dr Pierre-Olivier Ngadjole who works for the charity Medair. Young people seem to be particularly badly affected by the mpox outbreak because of their less developed immune systems.

If this new strain of monkeypox starts infecting children all over the western world, there will be widespread panic and we will likely see very harsh lockdowns.

Speaking of that, it is being reported that a school in Alabama and a school in Tennessee were just temporarily shut down because too many kids were catching COVID…

Schools in two states experiencing a rise in Covid cases announced they were closing facilities and switching to remote learning. Alabama and Tennessee announced the closure of two schools — affecting more than a thousand children — just days into the new academic year, with officials saying the virus had forced them to shut and carry out a ‘deep clean.’ At one of the schools, children had to abandon their desks and revert to remote learning for two days — a move reminiscent of the early days of Covid.

Why is this happening?

I thought that we agreed that we weren’t going to do this anymore.

Right now there are lots of news stories about how COVID is making a major comeback, but most Americans are not buying it.

By now, just about everyone understands that it has an extremely low death rate.

However, it is just a matter of time before a horrifying worldwide pandemic that has a very high death rate comes along.

When that day arrives, the panic that we have seen during the past several years will pale in comparison to what we will witness.

