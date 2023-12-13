Less Than Half Of German Seniors Took The Flu Shot

Catching the flu might be a hassle for some, but it can be a life-threatening condition for others.

Small children, people with pre-existing conditions and the elderly are at an increased risk of dying from a serious flu infection. Up to 650 000 people succumb to the disease every year around the globe. In industrialized countries, most of these deaths occur in the age range of 65 and older.

However, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, knowing this threat, it is surprising how few elderly people are regularly vaccinated against the disease even in more prosperous nations.

In fact, immunization rates vary widely across the globe. The United Kingdom tops the list of the best vaccination rates among OECD nations.

South Korea and the U.S., as well as Chile, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Denmark are also among the group of countries with immunization rates above 70 percent among seniors.

Only 43.3% of German seniors decided to get the jab.

According to data from the OECD, Eastern European countries and Turkey have the lowest rates in the ranking.

One can't help but wonder if the lies and propaganda surrounding the COVID vaccines will lead to less flu shots in the future.

Nations that vaccinate a lot of older people often do so as a result of government immunization programs directly targeting the elderly.

In Brazil, for example, immunization campaigns have been taking place since 1999, where flu shots are given out for free.