Map Of 'Zombie Drug' Tsunami Consuming America 

Despite the Biden administration's campaign promise to tackle the nationwide drug crisis, new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that 2023 will be another disastrous year as overdose-related deaths continue rising nationwide.

New CDC estimates show 111,000 people died from a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending in April. The data shows that the drug epidemic continues ravaging counties and cities nationwide. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are responsible for about 70% of the overdoses.

With no signs of slowing, the drug epidemic might be supercharged by xylazine, a horse tranquilizer commonly referred to on the street as "tranq" or the "Zombie drug." Tranq has been flooding illegal drug markets across the East Coast, working into the Deep South, Rust Belt, and Midwest

Axios, citing a new report from the drug testing lab Millennium Health, showed tranq is spreading across the nation at a dangerously fast pace.

"While virtually all positive urine tests for xylazine also contained fentanyl, 16% of fentanyl-positive tests contained xylazine between April and July," Axios said.

Here's a snapshot of the report (courtesy of Axios):

The rates are much higher in some states — 42.8% in Pennsylvania, 40% in North Carolina, and 36.1% in Ohio.

It's still largely a regional phenomenon, though Millennium testing detected xylazine in 34 states since the Biden administration in April declared the fentanyl-xylazine combination a threat to the US.

In Mid-Atlantic states, 40% of fentanyl-positive tests contained xylazine, and it was 33% in East North Central states.

Here's how the remaining states broke down, by US Census Division: South Atlantic (22%), East South Central (19%), New England (16%), West NorthCentral (13%), West South Central (5%), Pacific (4%) and Mountain (2%).

In March, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned about the tranq wave sweeping parts of the US. We warned as early as December 2022 about the new drug hitting streets across the Northeast.

Here's a recent scene from Philadelphia of the tranq-zombie apocalypse.

Perhaps the presence of open-air drug markets and lack of law and order in Democrat metro areas contribute to the tranq wave. It's only a matter of time before Millennium Health begins finding the drug in urine samples on the West Coast.