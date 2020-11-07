Mapping The States Where It's Legal To Smoke Marijuana

Successful ballot measures in the 2020 U.S. election legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana, bringing the tally of legal weed states to 15 (along with D.C.).

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the new developments cement the American West as a stronghold of legal weed. Colorado and Washington were the first states to legalize the drug in 2012.

South Dakota actually gave recreational and medical use of cannabis the green light at the same time, meaning that there are now 36 states and the nation's capital with medical marijuana laws in place.

In terms of consumption, California has a massive market for recreational marijuana, larger than Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska combined.