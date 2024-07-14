Measles Detected At NYC Migrant Shelter As Biden's Border Crisis Morphs Into Public Health Crisis

The Biden administration's disastrous open southern border policies have sparked an illegal alien invasion, raising the risk of contagious diseases spreading across the US.

For some context, several months ago, Trump vowed to deport 'nearly 20 million' illegal migrants after Biden shredded his Executive Orders on border security on his first day in office. In total, Customs data suggests that at least 10 million illegals have crossed into the US illegally during Biden's first term.

That said, the Biden admin has had zero problems facilitating the illegal alien invasion, many of whom are unvaxxed and unvetted folks from third-world countries, and likely bringing contagious diseases to migrant shelters in sanctuary cities.

"Major Measles Outbreak" Reported In US As Migrant Shelters Become Infectious Disease Breeding Grounds

A new report sheds light on spreading measle cases, this time in city-run migrant shelters in New York City.

Here's more from local media outlet ABC 7:

Two measles cases have been identified among people living at one of the city's migrant shelters, New York City health officials said. ... According to the health department, there are 11 cases of measles in New York City as of July 12. There was only 1 confirmed case in the city last year. The Hall Street migrant shelter has been a point of contention for Clinton Hill residents who have complained of an uptick in trash, noise and street homelessness under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The measles cases could add to those concerns because of how contagious it can be.

The CDC is in Chicago trying to contain a Measles outbreak in a migrant shelter…



Americans had to get Covid shots to go to work or a restaurant, but the 10+ million migrants entering the country have none of the vaccinations that we actually need for public safety. Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/DEHLioXEV6 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 12, 2024

💯Amazing how the rules are selectively applied. — Tommy DeSimone (@tjpsimone) July 13, 2024

This was also an issue in Chicago around February/March. Several cases, then suddenly we stopped hearing about it… — Sure about that? (@All_Im_sayn) July 13, 2024

In NYC there are over 200+ migrant shelters...

SHOCKING:

In NYC there are over 200+ migrant shelters that have “popped” up around the city, while people in the area have to pay $2,000+ for rent each month, illegal migrants are receiving free housing, food, diapers, & healthcare! Some New Yorkers have had enough! pic.twitter.com/Ze0z0kob2p — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) July 10, 2024

Americans are overwhelmingly not happy about Biden's migrant crisis.