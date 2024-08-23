The Monkeypox Epidemic... In Africa

On August 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international public health emergency in response to a surge in cases of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, particularly on the African continent.

The cause is a new strain, Clade Ib, which is feared to be highly transmissible.

It is a different variant from the one that caused the 2022 epidemic in many previously non-endemic countries (Clade IIb, still present in several parts of the world).

While one case of infection (Clade Ib) was reported in Sweden last week, and the WHO has indicated that it expects more cases on European soil in the coming weeks, the epidemic is currently mainly concentrated in Africa.

As Statista's Anna Fleck details in the following infographic, based on data from the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the Democratic Republic of Congo currently has the highest number of suspected or confirmed cases on the continent: almost 18,000 cases were recorded there between January 1 and August 16, and 535 people lost their lives over the same period.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Four clades of the virus have now been identified in Africa (Clade Ia, Clade Ib, Clade IIa, Clade IIb).