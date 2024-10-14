New Fear Campaign Begins Over Bird Flu; Dr. Peter McCullough Warns 'No One Should Consider The Vax'

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Dr. Peter McCullough is a renowned cardiologist who has been fighting the government CV19 vax propaganda from the beginning.

Dr. McCullough is on record saying “The CV19 vaccine did not help a single person.”

Now, Dr. McCullough is fighting a new false government narrative on the Bird Flu. They just held the “International Bird Flu Summit” near Washington D.C in early October. At the same time, they were holding a Bird Flu summit in Arkansas for veterinarians. So, the evidence says, they are planning on a new pandemic. Dr. McCullough, who monitored both summits, says,

“This is what we learned. Bird Flu is spreading around because it actually came out of a lab. It came out of the USAD research lab in Athens Georgia. . . . Bird Flu has been around for a hundred years, and the current version is very mild. There have been just over 10,000 animal deaths, yet, they have intentionally culled or killed tens of millions of healthy chickens.”

Dr. McCullough goes on to say, “We have never had a human Bird Flu death in the United States..."

"Bird Flu looks like it’s coming out of research labs. It’s ‘gain of function’ research. The Biden Administration has put out legislation in May of 2024 enabling this. It’s called ‘Dual Purpose Research.’ They create a virus to get people sick, and then they can try to create a vaccine. This is all about ginning up fear for more public mass vaccination... I am fearful of a campaign, whether it be Monkey Pox, Bird Flu, Marburg or disease X, that actually does have people take another wave of genetic messenger RNA vaccines... We have seen more damage from the Covid vaccines than the illness itself... The Biden Administration just gave money to Moderna to make a Bird Flu messenger RNA vaccine. I can tell you it does not look safe, and none of these genetic vaccines look safe.”

Dr. McCullough warns, “No one should consider taking a Bird Flu Vaccine..."

"More people died in the vaccine group than in the placebo group. No one should consider this. We have simple drugs that can handle this . . . such as antivirals, Hydroxychloroquine will cover Bird Flu, and we use iodine nasal sprays and drops. The bottom line is nobody should risk a vaccine.”

In closing, Dr. McCullough says, “This is a new authoritarian approach, and the new message now, which was all over media in the last few days, is ‘misinformation.’"

"Don’t trust anybody but the government. Everybody else is spreading ‘misinformation.’ ‘Misinformation is a classic propaganda tool by The Third Reich. No government official should be using the term ‘misinformation.’”

There is much more in the 28-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he interviews top cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, who is Chief Science Officer of The Wellness Company, as he warns against getting a deadly Bird Flu vaccine for 10.12.24.

