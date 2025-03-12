RFK Jr. Exposes A Truth That Could Bankrupt The Antidepressant Industry

Via VigilantFox.com,

RFK Jr. is pulling back the curtain on a reality that could shake the pharmaceutical industry to its core: mental health isn’t just about brain chemistry—it’s about what we eat.

“There are studies coming out of Stanford and Harvard that show a lot of mental illness, including anxiety and depression, are related to food… Food is medicine. By changing your diet, you can lose some of those diagnoses,” Kennedy explained to Fox News Host Sean Hannity.

According to Fox News, 40% of teenagers now struggle with anxiety or depression.

Kennedy says this problem isn’t happening everywhere. In the U.S., about 40% of adults are obese, while in Japan, the number sits at just 5%—and they live about seven years longer on average.

The problem? The poison in our food. Over 1,000 ingredients banned in Europe are still allowed in America’s food supply.

“We are letting down these kids. And there is a moral issue here… it’s a financial issue. Health care costs are going to sink us. And the only way that we’re going to solve it is by changing what we eat,” Kennedy said.

Image: https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-spending-healthcare-changed-time/

America’s food system is making people sick, and Big Pharma is cashing in on the consequences. The good news is that RFK Jr. is raising awareness, and some restaurant chains are taking notice and making real changes.

Steak ’n Shake, for example, has ditched seed oils in favor of beef tallow for frying their food, a move that aligns with Kennedy’s push to eliminate harmful industrial oils from our diet. Sweetgreen has pledged to remove seed oils entirely from its menu, opting for healthier alternatives like avocado oil. Outback Steakhouse is also reportedly reevaluating its ingredients in response to growing consumer demand for cleaner food.

For decades, Americans have been fed a diet filled with ultra-processed junk while being told that pills were the only solution to their health problems. But now, the truth is coming to light: what we eat matters—not just for our bodies, but for our minds.