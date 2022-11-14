Russia's Lavrov Denies Media Report That He Was Taken To Hospital At G20

The Group of 20 leaders summit is currently underway in Bali, Indonesia. Some of the world's most powerful men and women are meeting this week about global economic turmoil, the war in Ukraine, the looming debt crisis, and central bank policy.

One surprise so far is Western media drumming up reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to the hospital after suffering 'heart' problems while attending the summit. Just after 4an ET, the Associated Press, which in recent years has become a conduit for deep state media disinformation, reported that Lavrov was taken to a local area hospital during the summit for a heart condition.

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian officials: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov taken to hospital after arriving for G-20 summit in Bali. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 14, 2022

The report didn't last long, however, before Russia shot it down: Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, wrote in a Telegram post that the AP report was "of course, the highest level of fakes."

Zakharova also published a video of Lavrov reviewing documents at his hotel room ahead of meetings.

Maria Zakharova published video of Lavrov from her Telegram account. pic.twitter.com/XMJPOYf4L4 — İlker Duman (@cpt_ilkerduman) November 14, 2022

Regarding the report, Lavrov told Reuters that Western journalists had a decades-long fetish for falsely writing stories about top Russian officials being ill. He said:

"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics. Western journalists need to be more truthful - they need to write the truth," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, Reuters spoke with Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, who said Lavrov visited Sanglah Hospital in Bali for a "check-up," but doctors found him in good health.

"He was in good health and after the check-up he immediately left," Koster said.

Lavrov is Russia's longest-serving foreign minister and the highest-ranking Russian official at the summit, which President Biden, China's Xi Jinping, and other leaders are attending.

Earlier this year, Western media unleashed a tsunami of headlines that Putin was on his 'deathbed.' True or not, it's hard to say what Putin's health status is, though we should note that intelligence agencies use the press for propaganda to undermine their enemies.

And how come the Western press dare not speak about President Biden, possibly showing signs of dementia as he sometimes can barely put together a sentence?