San Francisco's Post-Apocalyptic Hellscape Is on Full Display in This Viral TikTok Video

Authored by Jon Del Arroz via PJMedia.com,

San Francisco used to be one of the most beautiful places in the world.

From Fisherman’s Wharf to the Golden Gate Bridge, the city had a little of everything, including a vibrant culture. Recent years have seen this elegant city descend into a post-apocalyptic hellscape with rampant crime, homelessness, drug use, and feces in the streets.

A recent viral TikTok video horrifies viewers worldwide, showing how terrible the city has become.

Crime has become so bad that major retailers have exited the city, with retail shops closing their doors due to an absurd policy in the city where police don’t respond to shoplifting incidents under $950. Criminals have become wise to this policy, and break-ins have increased with little recourse.

The San Francisco Chronicle released a map of the wave of retail closures, which this year have included Target, CVS, Starbucks in multiple locations, and more. Office spaces are similarly impacted with the post-COVID work-from-home environment becoming the standard and the city becoming more of a liability for companies to have their employees travel to than a benefit of having them in the office.

“We used to be getting $6 per square foot rent, and now we’re getting nothing,” one San Francisco building owner told PJ Media.

The viral TikTok video posted by freqmeek shows a scene in the dangerous Tenderloin district far worse than most people comprehend.

“The anxiety we experience just traveling to work daily in the Tenderloin in San Francisco, California is unbelievable,” freqmeek writes in the caption. “This is overwhelming and mentally draining… not to mention the dangers of the unpredictable environment.”

Police lights flashing, litter in the streets, and homeless encampments in doorways with sketchy individuals loitering everywhere are on full display in the video.

The scene is something one would expect to see in a warzone like Gaza, not in a bastion of liberal America in the heart of one of the wealthiest regions of California.

The TikToker walks past a hunched-over man who has half of his shirt torn, along with several people who appear to be on drugs, and in the description below, she asks the question:

“Where is our protection? There are so many concerns and protections in place for drug users and homeless people, but what about the working class that have to pray that they make it to and from work in this environment. These are real dangers faced every single day just to be able to provide for your family. They got money for war but can’t feed the poor. These elected officials both republican and democrats continue to fail the people. No humanity. We have a crisis right here in our backyard and we’re funding wars in other countries.”

This video was posted soon after Joe Biden asked to secure $105 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel, and other foreign nations. The president never mentions the crisis happening in American cities like San Francisco or offers any consolation or solution for U.S. citizens living in terror. Retailers aren’t the only ones fleeing the city, as residents have been moving out at record rates.

One can’t help but wonder what it would take for career politicians like Gavin Newsom to wake up and declare a state of emergency, which clearly exists from the evidence presented in this video.