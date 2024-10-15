"Skipping COVID Booster Could Reduce Your IQ": Vax Propaganda Thrives At LA Times

The LA Times is out with an opinion piece by two Yale professors who suggest that failing to get a COVID booster could reduce your IQ.

Their argument: a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that COVID itself reduces IQ, which "suggests yet another reason to get the vaccine: It may protect your intellect."

Many people regard their ability to reason as a core aspect of their identity; that’s one reason the prospect of dementia is so frightening. This research suggests that getting your booster may be one way to preserve that ability and promote brain health. If you want to keep solving Wordle or the Saturday crossword, you have an additional reason to get boosted. -LA Times

For starters, the study's authors found that the cognitive deficits were largely observed in those who had the original COVID strains, not recent strains.

"The largest deficits in global cognitive scores were observed in the group of participants with SARS-CoV-2 infection during periods in which the original virus or the alpha variant was predominant as compared with those infected with later variants."

The authors specifically looked at vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, and only observed "a small cognitive advantage among participants who had received multiple vaccinations."

The LA Times article also ignores the fact that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters do not prevent infection. It also ignores that the NEJM study authors "found smaller cognitive deficits among participants who had been infected during recent variant periods than among those who had been infected with the original virus or the alpha variant."

"Hey, don't be stupid. Get your Covid booster."



Me: So the booster prevents infection/transmission, right?



"Ummm...no."



— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 14, 2024

According to a study released in May, current boosters are just 52% effective at protecting against infection after 4 weeks, and 20.4% after 20 weeks. So essentially - take the vaccine - risking its potential side-effects - for a coin toss as to whether you'll get COVID.

The authors also suggest that "Young people, whose more active social lives often drive the spread of COVID, can safeguard not just their health but also their intelligence and their futures by getting vaccinated."

Yet, FDA adviser Paul A. Offitt says young and healthy people shouldn't get the latest COVID boosters, citing two studies suggesting that bivalent boosters, which target the original COVID-19 strain and two Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA. 5, do not "elicit superior immune responses."

Meanwhile, Sweden, Norway and Finland suspended or limited use of Moderna's COVID jab for people under children, while the UK has scaled back COVID vax efforts for healthy children after a study showed "an increased risk of hospital admission for myocarditis following a first or second dose of BNT162b2" in adolescents aged 12-17 years.

“There are a lot of People Who are Vaccine Damaged and Don’t Know it”



Dr Bret Weinstein speaks with Dr Aseem Malhotra about Subclinical myocarditis & it's impact on longevity

Waning immunity

Their thesis also fails to acknowledge waning immunity from boosters. A recent study which appeared last month in Nature Medicine found that "people who received repeated doses of vaccine, and in some cases also became infected with SARS-CoV-2, largely failed to make special antibody-producing cells called long-lived plasma cells (LLPCs)," according to Science.org.

Lee and her colleagues found that nearly all participants had LLPCs in their bone marrow that secreted antibodies against tetanus and flu. But only one-third had plasma cells generating the same defense against SARS-CoV-2. Even in those subjects, just 0.1% of the antibodies generated by their LLPCs were specific for SARS-CoV-2, an order of magnitude less than for tetanus and flu. “The paper is very informative,” Iwasaki says.

Click into this thread for a breakdown:

An important study by F. Eun-Hyung Lee's team shows that long lived plasma cells (the source of long-term circulating antibodies) fail to establish after mRNA vaccination (even combined with SARS-CoV-2 infection). 🧵 (1/)https://t.co/Z15xiyxCLS — Prof. Akiko Iwasaki (@VirusesImmunity) September 27, 2024

Outdated data

The LA Times article also falsely claims that "more than 95% of a group that knows COVID better than most — physicians — get their shots."

That claim is based on data from June 2021, before the boosters even existed. In reality, a growing number of doctors are not getting their boosters, while almost half of healthcare workers are hesitant to get the jab.

The comments section reveals that even LA Times readers aren't buying this shit anymore...

"This piece is extremely misleading and as a physician, I am insulted that the LA Times didn't fact check it better. It closes, "That’s why more than 95% of a group that knows COVID better than most — physicians — get their shots." As you can see by clicking the source above, that statistic about 95% of physicians getting their shots is from June 2021 - before the COVID booster even existed (it was authorized in September 2021). 95% of physicians do NOT currently get their booster shots, though the conclusion makes it sound like they do - this is overtly misleading. There is so much vaccine misinformation out there already, and it is infuriating that the LA Times would contribute to this. Please correct." * * * "There are plenty of people out there who were "fully vaccinated" with multiple boosters and still got COVID numerous times. It's even more of a stretch to tie vaccination to higher IQs when it can't even do much to quell the disease." * * * "This ad brought to you by your friends at Pfizer." * * * "A recent study in the UK shows that the vaccine does almost nothing to prevent covid in children, being completely ineffective after 14-15 weeks. The study shows that the vaccine causes severe inflammation (myocarditis and pericarditis) of the heart tissues and it is unclear how long this lasts, but it may be permanent."

Amazing.