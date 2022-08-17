Study Claims More Kids Are Fat And Unhealthy Because Of Global Warming

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A study published in the journal Temperature has claimed that there is a correlation between rising temperatures and children becoming fatter and more unhealthy.

The study claims that climate change is causing more children to stay inside, eat more, and be generally less active.

CBS Mornings covered the “findings” this past weekend, noting that almost a third of kids are less fit than they were a generation ago.

It also notes that fewer children are engaging in physical activity for 60 minutes a day.

The core argument of the study concerns “heat stress assessment” and claims that it is more ‘dangerous’ and less fun for children to be active if it’s warmer outside.

Today’s children are 30% less aerobically fit than their parents were at their age, a new study found.



The study points to climate change and rising temperatures adversely affecting childhood obesity, as children spend less time exercising outdoors. pic.twitter.com/26WehoLK9I — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 13, 2022

Critics have noted that the study uses stats recorded during the COVID lockdowns, and as such it may be skewed.

It notes “Climate change will not only exert direct effects like higher ambient temperatures in many regions but it will also be responsible for indirect effects that can independently affect child physical activity habits, for example as observed during the Covid-19 global pandemic.”

Perhaps the fact that children are becoming obese and unhealthy is more to do with the fact that their parents increasingly feed them unhealthy (more affordable) food, coupled with the fact that society encourages, protects and even celebrates unhealthy lifestyles.

This point was recently amplified by Bill Maher, who noted that “It’s Orwellian how often positivity is used to describe what’s not healthy!”

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.