Curcumin Is Effective In Reducing Cardio-Metabolic Risk Factors: Study

Authored by Zrinka Peters via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Curcumin is well known for its widespread health benefits, particularly for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. A polyphenol (a chemical compound in plants that offers specific health benefits) found in turmeric, curcumin is primarily responsible for its vibrant yellow color and is widely used in Indian and Asian cuisines.

Shutterstock

Despite the many claims of curcumin’s ability to help alleviate health concerns, including a variety of skin conditions, arthritis, metabolic syndrome, heart disease, depression, and more, obtaining its full benefits can be a challenge. Curcumin has poor bioavailability and solubility and is rapidly eliminated from the body.

Curcumin’s potential health benefits, along with advances in research exploring ways to increase the bioavailability of curcumin, inspired Thai researchers to study the effect of curcumin on atherosclerosis in patients with Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Atherosclerosis is a hardening of the arteries as a result of plaque build-up, and complications resulting from atherosclerosis (e.g., heart attacks and strokes) are the leading cause of death worldwide.

The Study

The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial, published in Nutrients last month divided 227 participants into two groups of roughly equal size. One group took six capsules of curcumin per day (two 250 milligram (mg) capsules after meals, three times per day, for a daily total of 1500 mg), while the other took a placebo.

The participants were tested at zero, three, six, nine, and 12 months for indicators of anti-atherogenic activity, including pulse-wave velocity (PWV), as well as several cardiometabolic risk factors including total cholesterol, triglycerides, and uric acid. Levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines were recorded, as well as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels (to evaluate systemic inflammation).

The results showed significant improvements for the curcumin-supplementing participants in each of the areas in which data was collected. Pulse wave velocity, which measures arterial stiffness and is considered to be a predictor for adverse cardiovascular events, was significantly lower in the curcumin-treated group at three, six, nine, and 12 months than in the placebo control group.

Levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, small dense low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, and uric acid were likewise all significantly lower in the curcumin-treated group at three, six, nine, and 12 months.

Measurements of waist circumference, total body fat, and visceral fat were significantly lower in the curcumin group than in the placebo group at the six-, nine-, and 12-month visits. Insulin resistance was also significantly lowered in the curcumin-treated group.

The study authors concluded, “[C]urcumin significantly reduced the PWV, substantiating its role in mitigating arterial stiffness and potential cardiovascular disease risk.” They also recorded a reduction in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, “a marker associated with inflammation and cardiovascular risk,” after three months. The positive results across multiple risk factors highlight curcumin’s potential role in cardiometabolic health.

The researchers went on to say, “These multi-target effects and historical usage underscore the importance of natural products in creating effective, holistic treatments for metabolic diseases.” No serious adverse effects were noted among the curcumin-treated group.

Finding the Right Measure

As a natural, easily accessible, and inexpensive supplement with a strong safety profile, curcumin offers possible support in maintaining or improving cardiometabolic health. Though the dosage used in this study was 1500 mg per day, other studies have demonstrated that dosages as high as 8000 mg per day have been well-tolerated. However, some people need to exercise caution when considering whether curcumin supplements may be helpful for them.

Cardiologist and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Bhaskar Semitha told the Epoch Times, “It’s crucial to discuss curcumin supplementation with your doctor before starting, especially if you have CVD [cardiovascular disease] and take medications. While curcumin generally has a good safety profile, there are some considerations for patients with CVD taking medications.”

“Curcumin can interact with certain medications, including blood thinners (e.g., Warfarin) and anti-platelet medications (e.g., Clopidogrel). This could increase bleeding risk. Curcumin might [also] interfere with the absorption of some CV medications, potentially reducing their effectiveness,” Semitha said. “If your doctor approves curcumin, it’s advisable to begin with a low dose and monitor for any side effects.”