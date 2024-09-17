Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Linked To Unusual Metabolite Levels: Study

Authored by Marina Zhang via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Researchers have identified 14 biomarkers that, if atypical at birth, may increase an infant’s risk of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS—a condition that has long puzzled doctors.

morrowlight/Shutterstock

The study evaluated over 350 infants who died from SIDS and compared them to over 1,400 babies who did not die of SIDS.

“We may be able to identify infants at increased risk for SIDS soon after birth,” the researchers at the University of California San Francisco wrote in their study. This would help with prevention.

They also found that infants born to Hispanic and Asian mothers were at lowest risk of SIDS.

SIDS is the sudden unexplained death of a newborn under one year of age. It usually occurs during sleep. Though the cause of SIDS is unknown, babies who die of SIDS are thought to have problems in the way they respond to stress and how they regulate their heart rate, breathing, and temperature.

Babies that are male, are born prematurely, and have a genetic history of SIDS tend to be at a greater risk of SIDS, Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh, a board-certified pediatrician who was not involved in the study, told The Epoch Times.

14 Metabolites Identified

The 14 biomarkers identified are metabolites, which are chemicals produced during metabolism. The metabolites are detected in newborn screening, which is done before the baby leaves the hospital.

Infants who developed SIDS tend to have lower levels of these metabolites than infants that did not develop SIDS.

These metabolites include:

17-hydroxyprogesterone, a hormone and precursor to cortisol, the stress hormone.

Five amino acids, which are needed to make proteins.

Eight acylcarnitines, which are key players in cell energy metabolism.

“These metabolites may point to metabolic, endocrine, and neurological abnormalities that could make infants more vulnerable to SIDS,” Warsh told The Epoch Times.

“The most noteworthy metabolic pattern revealed by our study was the significance of acylcarnitines to identification of the likelihood of SIDS,” the authors wrote.

Acylcarnitines are involved in transporting fatty acids for energy metabolism. Atypical levels of acylcarnitines may indicate “systemic dysfunction” of fatty acid metabolism, the authors said.

“Abnormalities in energy metabolism might lead to a lack of energy in critical tissues, including the brain and heart, which could contribute to sudden death,” Warsh said.

Warsh said that two more metabolites stood out to him. One was the hormone 17-hydroxyprogesterone and the other was the amino acid tyrosine. Having abnormal levels of 17-hydroxyprogesterone in SIDS may indicate a disrupted endocrine system, which can affect breathing and stress responses, Warsh said.

Tyrosine is involved in the production of neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine, which regulate stress and emotional responses.

“Disruptions in neurotransmitter production could lead to improper stress responses or autonomic dysregulation, both of which are factors associated with SIDS,” Warsh said.

Preventing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

“There is no foolproof method to entirely eliminate the risk of sudden infant death syndrome,” Warsh said.

However, there are some ways that can lower the risk of SIDS: