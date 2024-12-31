Is Taurine The Elixir Of Life? Considerations For Supplementation

Authored by Jingduan Yang, M.D. via The Epoch Times,

Throughout history, humans—from commoners to emperors—have sought the secret to slowing aging. In modern society, scientists continue researching nutrients that effectively combat aging. We will delve into one such nutrient that may help fight aging: taurine.

Taurine, an amino acid derived from the breakdown of proteins, is primarily found in animal-based foods, such as beef, seafood, and dairy products. It is also a common additive in energy drinks.

Taurine can also be naturally synthesized in the human body. It plays a role in energy production, assists in the processing of bile acids, and balances fluids, salt, and minerals.

Animal and Human Studies on Taurine

As we age, our bodies find it increasingly difficult to repair damage to cells, tissues, and organs, leading to a decline in our ability to combat diseases. At the same time, taurine levels in our bodies decrease with age. Scientists have thus wondered whether increasing taurine levels in the body could slow aging.

To test the potential of taurine, scientists first conducted research on animals. In a study published in the journal Science in 2023, researchers administered taurine to monkeys that were about 15 years old (equivalent to 45 to 50 human years) for six months. The results showed that compared with the control group, monkeys receiving taurine experienced increased bone density in the lumbar spine and legs, a 19 percent decrease in fasting blood sugar levels, and reductions in body weight and fat percentage. Additionally, taurine supplementation led to approximately 36 percent and 20 percent decreases in the serum concentrations of the liver damage markers aspartate aminotransferase and alanine aminotransferase, respectively.

These results indicate that taurine benefits various health parameters in nonhuman primates, including body weight, bone density, blood sugar, and liver health. However, because of the relatively short observation period, the effect of taurine on the lifespan of monkeys was not analyzed, prompting scientists to conduct further research.

The researchers then fed taurine to middle-aged mice at 14 months old (equivalent to 45 human years) until their deaths. The results showed that compared with the control group, mice receiving taurine lived longer, with a 10 percent to 12 percent increase in median lifespan. These results indicate that taurine deficiency is a driving factor in mouse aging and that taurine supplementation can extend lifespan.

Moreover, significant improvement was observed in other health indicators compared with the control group. Specifically, taurine enhanced muscle strength, coordination, and bone density in mice while also improving memory, reducing anxiety, and rejuvenating their immune systems.

Does the efficacy of taurine in animals also apply to humans? One study published in Nutrition in 2022 highlighted the antioxidant effects of taurine on women aged 55 to 70. The decline in our bodies’ ability to cope with oxidative stress is a key factor that hinders our ability to repair body damage and prevent aging.

The study found that taurine supplementation can prevent the decrease of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase, thereby reducing oxidative stress during the aging process. This finding provides substantial evidence supporting taurine as an anti-aging supplement.

Safe Supplementation Dosage for Taurine

Taurine is not considered an essential amino acid as it can be synthesized in the human body. However, taurine synthesis requires essential amino acids as precursors, making it a conditionally essential amino acid.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that supplementing with a regular dose of taurine is safe. However, what exactly constitutes a regular dose? In a human study, participants were instructed to take 1,500 milligrams of taurine daily for 16 weeks, and the results showed that this dosage was safe.

However, there is no universal standard for the appropriate dosage of taurine. Generally speaking, a healthy individual can safely supplement with 30 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day, meaning a person weighing 60 kilograms (132.28 pounds) can supplement with 1,800 milligrams of taurine. Nonetheless, following medical advice or the recommended dosage indicated on the product label when taking taurine supplements is advisable.

Considerations for Taurine Use

Certain groups of people should not take taurine, including women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people with heart failure, and those allergic to taurine.

For most people, taking a regular dose of taurine is safe. However, it is always a good idea to consult your doctor before adding any new nutritional supplement.

Taurine absorption and metabolism vary among individuals. Excessive taurine supplementation may lead to certain side effects, such as palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, muscle stiffness, and fever. Visual problems such as blurred vision, narrowed vision, and eye pain may also occur.

For individuals taking other medications, rest assured that taurine has no known severe or moderate interactions with them. However, taurine may have mild interactions with some drugs. If you are concerned about these interactions, discuss them with your doctor.

Additionally, many foods and beverages may contain added taurine. Therefore, when taking taurine supplements, be aware of its presence in other foods.

Last but not least, it is crucial to pay attention to the source and quality of taurine products.

