Is There A Link Between Obesity Levels In States And Concentration Of Fast Food Stores?

The US is grappling with an obesity crisis, as approximately 4 out of 10 Americans currently meet the medical criteria for being overweight. This makes them susceptible to severe health complications like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

The question is, what's the source of the obesity crisis?.. Well, it's likely the eating habits of Americans.

According to a 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey, as many as 1 out of every 3 Americans eat fast food daily.

Fast food is associated with causing obesity because its high in calories and fat. It's processed food packed with additives and often fried. Fast food costs less, and it's quick, and tens of thousands of fast food restaurants with convenient drive-thrus are situated across America.

Before examining the regions in the US with the highest concentration of fast-food restaurants, it's important to note that 2021 CDC data showed the highest amount of obesity among Americans was spread across the Midwest, Deep South, and Rust Belt states.

It's crucial to remember the regions mentioned in the above data. When analyzing the locations of the ten largest fast-food chains in the US, it becomes apparent that many of these stores are indeed situated in the areas with the highest rates of obesity among Americans.

There might be a connection between the presence of fast-food outlets in particular regions throughout the nation and the increasing obesity rates in those areas.