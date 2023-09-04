Trump Lockdown Tyrant Does 180, Says No New Mask Mandates

When COVID-19 broker out, Dr. Deborah Birx, a former military AIDS researcher with no training, experience, or publications in epidemiology or public health policy, found herself leading a White House Task Force which would play a seminal role in dictating how the country locked down for the pandemic.

In March of 2020, Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci were grinning like Cheshire Cats with Duper's Delight as they laid out an unprecedented lockdown and masking strategy which Birx later admitted they pulled out of their asses.

Now that we're revisiting mask mandates over the latest Covid-19 surge, Birx and Fauci are seemingly on different sides of the debate.

"We don't need to mandate," Birx told Newsmax on Saturday, in response to reports that an increasing number of hospitals and businesses are now requiring masks again.

"We need to actually empower people with the information that they need for themselves and their families because every family is different," she continued. "And by the way, outside is safe, and playgrounds are safe."

Ummm….



Dr. Deborah Birx 2.0 - We Don't Need to Mandate Masks



Meanwhile Fauci - the guy who was funding risky bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, China and was then put in charge of the Coronavirus response in which he had scientists scramble to create and bolster propaganda denying a lab leak - went on CNN to push for mask mandates, claiming "there have been many studies indicate the benefit of wearing masks."

Yet, Anchor Michael Smerconish brought up the Cochrane review of masks, one of umpteen studies that have all found that the face coverings do little to nothing against COVID transmission (via Summit News).

"When you’re talking about the effect on the epidemic or the pandemic as a whole, the data are less strong," Fauci said, sqirming. "There are other studies, Michael, that show at an individual level, for individuals they might be protective."

Sure Tony...