UK Health Agency: 99% Of Monkeypox Cases Are Gay Men

A survey of monkeypox cases by the UK Health Agency has found that 151 out of 152 participants are men who “identify as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.”

The survey found that 311 (99% of 314) cases were men, with just 3 confirmed female cases.

“One hundred and fifty-two cases participated in more detailed questionnaires, implemented from 26 May 2022, and used retrospectively,” the survey found.

“In this data, 151 of the 152 men interviewed identified as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM), or reported same sex contact, and the remaining individual declined to disclose this information.”

📝 152 cases participated in more detailed questionnaires. All were men.



📝 151 of those interviewed identified as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men, or reported same sex contact.



🧳 Travel: 75 cases reported foreign travel within 21 days prior to symptom onset — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) June 10, 2022

Early outbreaks of monkeypox originated at a gay sauna in Spain and a fetish festival in Belgium.

Despite monkeypox cases being overwhelmingly gay men, some critics have suggested that encouragement by health authorities for gay men who suspect they may have caught the virus to refrain from having sex is “homophobic” and a form of “stigmatization.”

As we previously highlighted, the first monkeypox patient to go public revealed that he caught the virus from having gay sex with “around 10 new partners” after being deported from Dubai for testing positive for HIV.

Despite monkeypox spreading via close contact and the World Health Organization saying summer festivals should be limited to stop the spread of the virus, a WHO spokesperson later clarified that gay pride parades should go ahead as normal.

“Though most of the world was put on lockdown over covid with tens of millions of people losing their jobs, public health authorities have made it abundantly clear that asking gay men to stop having sex with dozens of strangers to stop the spread of monkeypox is untenable,” writes Chris Menahan.

The UK Health Agency survey survey also found that 81 per cent of cases were people resident in London.

As we previously discussed, the NHS in the UK posted a message on its website urging people to not touch or consume ‘bush meat’, which is available on the black market in ethnically diverse areas of London and can cause the spread of monkeypox.

