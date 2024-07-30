UK High Court Upholds Govt. Emergency Ban On Puberty Blockers

A High Court judge in London on Monday upheld the British Government's emergency ban on puberty blockers, citing a study which found "very substantial risks and very narrow benefits" in support of the decision.

(Getty Images)

According to a review commissioned by England’s National Health Service, gender care is an area of "remarkably weak evidence," and that young individuals have been caught up in a "stormy social discourse," according to AP.

Britain has rightfully banned puberty blockers for children for the immense and permanent harm they do https://t.co/OZst5O7Woi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

The ruling was a blow to TransActual and an unnamed youth which sought to challenge the decision by former Health secretary Victoria Atkins, who banned the prescription of hormones that can pause the development of puberty. Such hormones are often prescribed to 'help' children with gender dysphoria.

Judge Lang, however, tossed this challenge and said the ban was lawful. It restricts the NHS from providing said hormones outside of clinical trials, and bans its prescription by private suppliers.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that he welcomes the ruling, but is 'treading cautiously,' whatever that means.

"Children’s healthcare must be evidence-led," he said. "We must therefore act cautiously and with care when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people."

Meanwhile, protests are brewing over the issue...