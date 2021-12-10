UK Suffered Highest Yearly Increase In Alcohol Deaths On Record During 2020 Lockdown

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The UK recorded its highest ever year-on-year increase of alcohol-related deaths during 2020, with COVID-19 lockdowns playing a huge role in the rise.

Figures released today by the the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that there were 8,974 deaths “from alcohol-specific causes,” an 18.6% increase compared with 2019.

That represents the highest year-on-year increase since records began being collected in 2001.

In an attempt to deflect the elephant in the living room, the ONS insisted that there are “many complex factors” to consider in explaining the deaths.

However, the Alcohol Change charity warned last month that “research consistently shows that the coronavirus pandemic has created conditions for more people to drink more heavily and more often than usual.”

As we previously highlighted, official data showed that England’s lockdown caused an extra 1 million people to become addicted to alcohol since the start of the pandemic.

Thanks to the “endless cycle of virus-controlling restrictions,” the number of alcoholics jumped from 1.5 million to 2.5 million.

According to alcohol abuse expert Dr Tony Rao of King’s College London, “The impact of the Covid pandemic on alcohol use has been devastating. The latest data, taken together with the highest number of alcohol-specific deaths on record, is a stark warning for the Government.”

Lockdown advocates routinely refuse to take into account the massive impact that such policies have on loss of life, including the toll of up to 740,000 missed cancer screenings because patients couldn’t get access to treatment due to lockdown.

* * *

