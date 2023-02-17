Wall St. Journal Report Says You Should Stop Eating To Save Money
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
The Wall Street Journal published a report today that suggests Americans should combat economic strife by only eating two meals per day.
It sounds like a Babylon Bee story, but less amusing.
Eggs, cereals, fruit and coffee are among the foods that have rocketed in price the most, and so perhaps breakfast should just be consigned to the dustbin of history, according to the report.
Skipping meals to make ends meet?— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 15, 2023
This is how badly Biden’s economy is beating down average Americans.https://t.co/WJegLYW5UN
The report notes “Egg prices increased 8.5% in January from a month earlier and are up 70.1% over the past year, the highest annual rate since 1973.”
It continues, “The deadliest avian-influenza outbreak on record has devastated poultry flocks across the U.S., leading the price of eggs to rise more than any other grocery item in 2022, according to Information Resources Inc. U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower in the final week of December 2022 than at the beginning of 2022, according to the USDA.”
They really don’t want you eating eggs.
Biden’s America:— Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) February 15, 2023
Can’t afford groceries? Just don’t eat. pic.twitter.com/GthkevMxMb
The report also blames the “continued effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” for rampant inflation.
Stop complaining about inflation -- just skip breakfast. From @WSJ: https://t.co/0QkoNvFNqx pic.twitter.com/3IdIsSDLXC— Byron York (@ByronYork) February 15, 2023
intermittent fasting to avoid inflation https://t.co/rWfAQwCGrV pic.twitter.com/FBdBx6tn7T— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) February 15, 2023
This even goes beyond the disgusting ‘eat ze bugs’ propaganda. Just don’t eat anything at all in order to survive. Genius.
If you skip breakfast, lunch and dinner you can save even more money. https://t.co/CCTJDIxt4R— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) February 15, 2023
Meanwhile, Joe Biden claimed again today that his economic plan is working:
Biden cites gas prices, inflation, and wages to claim "the Biden economic plan is working.”— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2023
FACT: Since Biden took office, gas prices are up, inflation is up, and real wages are down. pic.twitter.com/8Dde7mbb55
Biden said yesterday that the latest inflation report was good and that prices are down, a complete lie.
Biden insists the inflation report is "good news" while falsely claiming wages are up, and food and gas prices are down.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2023
FACTS: The report showed inflation accelerated from last month. Since Biden took office, real wages are down and food and gas prices have skyrocketed. pic.twitter.com/CB2I8LHu3r
Biden: Food prices are coming down.— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 8, 2023
Reality: Grocery prices are up 11.8% from last year.
A North Carolina nonprofit says they have seen a 38% increase in the number of people needing grocery assistance.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2023
"As food prices go up, so does the number of people who are hungry." pic.twitter.com/oKykGzEYSh
“Wow:” CNN reports on the sky-high costs of groceries, rent, and energy.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2023
"You are feeling inflation everyday." pic.twitter.com/BstV0JVet6
Days with "lower" gas prices under Biden: 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/aF0ufFNsvM— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2023
Top Biden economic advisor Cecilia Rouse: "Yes, the price of eggs" continues to increase, but at least it's at "a slower rate." 🥴— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2023
...the price of eggs is up 70% over last year. pic.twitter.com/9qKxQ6ZDj4
Biden said his economic plan is working:— strac (@ttstrac) February 14, 2023
LIE
1) inflation went up to 6.4%
2) food prices went 11.4%
3) Joe Biden has not reduced the deficit. His first two years were 2 of the 4 highest deficits in HISTORY
ATTENTION: Joe Biden is a pathological LIAR
* * *
Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.