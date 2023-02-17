print-icon
Wall St. Journal Report Says You Should Stop Eating To Save Money

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Feb 17, 2023 - 12:40 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Wall Street Journal published a report today that suggests Americans should combat economic strife by only eating two meals per day.

It sounds like a Babylon Bee story, but less amusing.

Eggs, cereals, fruit and coffee are among the foods that have rocketed in price the most, and so perhaps breakfast should just be consigned to the dustbin of history, according to the report.

The report notes “Egg prices increased 8.5% in January from a month earlier and are up 70.1% over the past year, the highest annual rate since 1973.”

It continues, “The deadliest avian-influenza outbreak on record has devastated poultry flocks across the U.S., leading the price of eggs to rise more than any other grocery item in 2022, according to Information Resources Inc. U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower in the final week of December 2022 than at the beginning of 2022, according to the USDA.”

They really don’t want you eating eggs.

The report also blames the “continued effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” for rampant inflation.

This even goes beyond the disgusting ‘eat ze bugs’ propaganda. Just don’t eat anything at all in order to survive. Genius.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden claimed again today that his economic plan is working:

Biden said yesterday that the latest inflation report was good and that prices are down, a complete lie.

