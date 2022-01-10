Watch: Cops Pull Bloodied Pilot From Downed Plane Moments Before Train Plows Through It

A dramatic scene unfolded in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, after several LAPD officers pulled a pilot from a downed plane just seconds before a commuter train plowed into the damaged aircraft.

The pilot of the small plane made an emergency landing on the tracks in Pacioma at approximately 2pm after losing power, according to Police.

In bodycam footage of the incident, the bloodied man can be seen getting hauled out of the plane by officers while someone shouts "Go, go go!" as the train blasts its horn and plows through the craft.

Watch: