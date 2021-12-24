Watch: MSNBC 'Doctor' Calls For Denying Medical Care To The Unvaccinated

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

MSNBC’s resident ‘doctor’ Vin Gupta has called for hospitals to deny medical assistance and care to anyone who remains unvaccinated against COVID.

Appearing on race baiter Joy Reid’s show, Gupta argued that providing care to anyone who has chosen not to get vaccinated would create “negative incentives” and signal that it’s ok to reject the jabs.

Gupta said that any unvaxxed person requiring medical attention should be last in line.

“How do we rank—order that priority? We do it for organs, kidneys, livers, lungs. We say, ‘Did you smoke? Did you drink recently?’ If you did, you’re lower on the list even if you need it. We need to start thinking of that model,” Gupta declared.

Watch:

MSNBC contributor Vin Gupta argues anyone who's unvaccinated should be denied care in hospitals because it'd create another one of the "negative incentives" in their lives to where they'd want to get the shots.



He compares being unvaccinated to denying smokers organ transplants pic.twitter.com/cE5Q4hWHv1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 23, 2021

The comments come in lockstep with those of CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, who yesterday demanded Joe Biden “further restrict the activities of the unvaccinated.”

Former Planned Parenthood head, Dr. Leana Wen is upset with Biden because he didn't go into "all the things that should be done to restrict the activities of the unvaccinated." She then argued for a two-tiered society to "really focus on restricting the unvaccinated." pic.twitter.com/yQJxqjajbg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 22, 2021

Another leftist doctor on CNN, Zeke Emanuel, called for more vaccine mandates, forcing N95 masks on people, and “flooding” areas with low vaccine uptake with tests:

Dr. @ZekeEmanuel calls for radically intensifying forced vaccinations & N95 masking: “We’re not going to get past the 61% just by asking people. We’ve been stuck at that level for several months”



Also calls for “2-3 billion tests a month, not hundreds of millions — billions” pic.twitter.com/kCh5OIskID — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2021

