Watch: MSNBC 'Doctor' Calls For Denying Medical Care To The Unvaccinated

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Dec 24, 2021 - 09:40 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

MSNBC’s resident ‘doctor’ Vin Gupta has called for hospitals to deny medical assistance and care to anyone who remains unvaccinated against COVID.

Appearing on race baiter Joy Reid’s show, Gupta argued that providing care to anyone who has chosen not to get vaccinated would create “negative incentives” and signal that it’s ok to reject the jabs.

Gupta said that any unvaxxed person requiring medical attention should be last in line.

“How do we rank—order that priority? We do it for organs, kidneys, livers, lungs. We say, ‘Did you smoke? Did you drink recently?’ If you did, you’re lower on the list even if you need it. We need to start thinking of that model,” Gupta declared.

Watch:

The comments come in lockstep with those of CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, who yesterday demanded Joe Biden “further restrict the activities of the unvaccinated.”

Another leftist doctor on CNN, Zeke Emanuel, called for more vaccine mandates, forcing N95 masks on people, and “flooding” areas with low vaccine uptake with tests:

*  *  *

