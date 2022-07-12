Watch: NYC Unleash Nuclear-Attack Preparedness PSA

With COVID-anxiety having waned, America's leaders need something to stoke the fear and make us more malleable.

In the case of New York City, it appears they turned the fearmongery up to '11' this week as they launched a nuclear attack preparedness public service announcement, saying it’s best to be prepared even if such a strike is unlikely.

“While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe,” the city’s Emergency Management Department said in its announcement.

According to the PSA, there are three important steps to take - just do as you're told and "get inside" a building fast and move away from windows, "stay inside" while removing and bagging all outer clothing to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body, and "stay tuned" for the 'experts' and 'officials' to tell you what to do.

Oh, and don't forget to wear your snugly-fitting N95 mask if you are forced inside a building in close confines with other humans... you can't be too safe, right?

As Audacy reports, Emergency Management didn’t say if any factor in particular prompted the new PSA, but Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement, “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed.”

Watch the full PSA below:

Be afraid America, be very afraid...