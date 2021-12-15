Watch: Third Pro Soccer Player In A Week Experiences Severe Chest Pain During Game

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A French professional football (soccer) player had to leave the field of play after just 30 minutes Tuesday night, becoming the third in the space of one week to experience severe chest pains and shortness of breath.

Martin Terrier of Ligue 1 club Rennes was seen clutching his chest, unable to carry on playing after only half an hour of the match against Nice, prompting yet more suggestions that the spate of players suffering such bouts may be linked to them taking COVID vaccines.

Just a week ago, Terrier scored three goals in one match and looked unstoppable.

Then Tuesday night this happened:

At the weekend, Manchester United player Victor Lindelof was forced to leave the pitch with breathing difficulties:

Looks like another athlete may have caught "coincidence". This time: Manchester United player Victor Lindelof. pic.twitter.com/yCMnzsEx8l — Mogaheed™®👀 (@Pr1nC3j03) December 13, 2021

In addition, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, 27, was subbed as he struggled to breathe during a game in Italy:

NEW - Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski (27) was taken off after 19 minutes in Serie A match after struggling to breathe.pic.twitter.com/03uQQDthMz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2021

As we noted last week, the media has responded to the recent spate of high profile football players suddenly collapsing with heart problems in the middle of games by concluding that it is just a “coincidence.”

During a now viral podcast with Joe Rogan, Dr. Peter McCullough warned that soccer players collapsing could be linked to vaccine-induced myocarditis:

They talk about sports people collapsing around the 1hr 30 point. But the whole podcast is quite an eye openerhttps://t.co/cyrDELBhUe — Darren (@Watts_it_like) December 14, 2021

McCullough warned that myocarditis has become at least 50% more common than predicted by US public health ‘experts.’ The cardiologist added that children aged 12 to 17 are more likely to be hospitalized with Myocarditis after taking the vaccine than contracting the virus itself.

