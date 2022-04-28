Whistleblower Son Of Deutsche Banker Who Committed Suicide, Found Dead In LA

The body of Valentin Broeksmit was found early on Monday morning on the 4500 block of Multnomah Street on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

45-year-old Broeksmit was reported missing last year, with the LAPD saying he was last seen on April 6, 2021 around 4 p.m., at Griffith Park on Riverside Drive driving a 2020 red Mini Cooper.

But he continued tweeting under the handle @BikiniRobotArmy during this period).

His last tweet:

#NewProfile only the penetive man shall pass pic.twitter.com/5c1ljFxiau — val broeksmit (@BikiniRobotArmy) April 5, 2022

If that names rings a vague bell, it should.

Self-described as a "comically terrible spy", Broeksmit was best known for his brief moment in the spotlight as he reportedly worked with federal authorities investigating the activities of Deutsche Bank and its ties with former President Donald Trump.

Journalist Scott Stedman, who writes at the Forensic News website, also confirmed Broeksmit's death in a tweet.

"He supplied me and other journalists with Deutsche Bank documents that highlighted the bank's deep Russia connections," Stedman wrote. "It is very sad. I don't suspect foul play. Val struggled with drugs on and off. "In truth, I hadn't talked to Val since January and before that many more months. I wish I had."

Broeksmit was reportedly "pretty troubled" for many years...

I'm sad to hear this news. I knew him in our teenage years. He was pretty troubled back then but there was an innocence and transcendence about him. He did some stupid things but he never acted in bad faith. There wasn't a mean bone in his body. Rest in peace, dear Val. — Les Warburton (@LesWarburton1) April 26, 2022

Given the circumstances, perhaps most sadly is the fact that, as we detailed in 2016, Valentin was the son of high-ranking Deutsche Bank banker William Broeksmit who committed suicide at age 58 - found hanging in his London flat from a dog leash tied to the top of a door.

As we reported at the time, financial papers had been strewn about the scene of his suicide, and on a dog bed near the body were a number of notes to family and friends. One was addressed to Deutsche Bank CEO Anshu Jain, with an apology. That note offered no clue as to the reason he was sorry.

It was reportedly the papers left behind by his father than Valentine Broeksmit had offered to federal investigators (and he was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee during its probe of Trump's ties to the bank).

New York Times reporter David Enrich wrote in 2019 that Broeksmit helped the FBI in its probe of Deutsche Bank, noting that Broeksmit had drug-use issues and would often bend the truth to come up with "far-fetched theories."