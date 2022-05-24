WHO Says Monkeypox 'Can Be Contained' As US Distributes Vaccines

The World Health Organization says the current monkeypox outbreak is unusual but can still be stopped, according to Bloomberg.

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. (CDC/Handout via Reuters)

"It’s not something we’ve seen over the last few years," said Sylvie Briand, director of the WHO’s epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention department Tuesday.

According to Briand, the disease is 'still containable' - and that countries can stop transmission by raising awareness and teaching people to recognize the symptoms.

The illness itself begins like many acute viral diseases -- with high fever, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes. Those symptoms can be followed by a skin rash often starting in the face before spreading elsewhere and sometimes growing into fluid-containing pustules that form a scab. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks. -Bloomberg

According to the latest data reported by BNO, There have been 178 confirmed cases and 90 suspected cases across 19 nations.

Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox, and has milder symptoms. Both viruses belong to the same genus, Orthopoxvirus, which includes the vaccina virus, and the cowpox virus.

Bloomberg also reports that "a large proportion of cases have been among homosexual men, and may have been transmitted along sexual networks.

To address the situation, dozens of Jynneos vaccine are being released in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus on a patient’s hand on May 27, 2003. (CDC/Getty Images)

As the Epoch Times notes:

There are more than 1,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine that were approved in the United States in 2019 and are in the strategic national stockpile, Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology at the CDC, told reporters at a media briefing on Monday.

The strategic national stockpile stores pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in case of an emergency that causes local supplies to be depleted. McQuiston said the United States has stock of the vaccine because it was preparing for a potential smallpox outbreak. She added that Jynneos vaccine doses are expected to ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks.

The Jynneos vaccine is approved in the United States to be used against smallpox and monkeypox in people aged 18 and over, determined to be at high risk of infection.

It is made by Denmark-based biotech group Bavarian Nordic, which recently announced that the Biden administration has placed an order for millions of doses, which would be manufactured and invoiced in 2023 and 2024.

“Right now we are hoping to maximize vaccine distribution to those that we know would benefit from it,” McQuiston said. “So those are people who’ve had contact with known monkeypox patients, health care workers, very close personal contacts, and those in particular who might be at high risk for severe disease.”

She added: “I can report that there has been a request for release of the Jynneos vaccine from the national stockpile for some of the high-risk contacts of some of the early patients. So that is actively happening right now.”

There are also more than 100 million doses of an older generation smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000, which has some potentially significant side effects, McQuiston told reporters. ACAM2000 was previously produced by Sanofi and is now made by Emergent BioSolutions.

"There’s one pandemic we’re still in the middle of, and another emerging zoonosis that once again breached the species barrier is now transmitting in multiple countries," said Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's health emergencies program. "It’s a containable event nonetheless."