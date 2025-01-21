Why More Americans Are Turning To Holistic Health Care

Authored by Maggie Miller via RealClearWire,

A significant shift is underway in American healthcare as more people embrace alternative therapies that focus on identifying and addressing the root causes of health issues. This transition, often referred to as “root cause medicine,” represents a departure from traditional reactive medical practices toward a preventative and holistic approach. A movement that is expected to expand in 2025.

According to a JAMA study, 37 percent of adults sought alternative treatments such as acupuncture, yoga, and specialized diagnostic testing—a sharp rise from just 19 percent two decades ago. This movement is also gaining traction among patients of all ages, particularly those over 55, as they seek to age gracefully and optimize their long-term health. Another study published in Gerontology and Geriatric Medicine shows that more Americans 55 and up are seeking a holistic or alternative medicine route and many times are not telling their doctor.

Doctor Mitchell Ghen, a Florida-based holistic health doctor, has noticed this shift over the past few decades but believes that those numbers are not representative of the number of people using alternative medicine. He said, “I am a little bit surprised it’s 1/3 that’s doing it I would’ve thought it would be closer to 50 percent. Over time, people have that recognition that something’s not right, you can’t fix something unless you address the underlying issue and the underlying biochemistry that’s awry in the first place.”

A Growing Awareness

Experts attribute the shift to increased awareness of holistic health. “There’s a lot more knowledge now about mental health, physical health, and gut health,” Adam El- Hosseiny, COO of Access Medical Labs explains. “People want to age healthfully, not just treat symptoms when they arise. They’re choosing preventative care over reactive solutions.”

Social media has played a pivotal role in exposing people to alternative options. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok feature influencers and healthcare professionals sharing insights into how diet, mindfulness, and personalized diagnostics can help address chronic issues. However, as Dr. Mitch, a practitioner with over 40 years of experience, noted, the trend also reflects growing dissatisfaction with conventional medicine. “Patients are tired of rushed appointments and being prescribed medications without understanding the underlying issue,” he said. “Many are seeking answers that traditional medicine doesn’t always provide.”

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated interest in holistic health, as many Americans became hyper-aware of their physical and mental well-being. With lingering health issues like long COVID and increased stress levels, patients began to demand deeper insights into their health. The pandemic served as a wake-up call, prompting people to prioritize preventative care and explore alternative therapies that could enhance their immune systems, energy levels, and overall resilience.

Addressing Gaps in Traditional Care

Traditional medicine often relies on an “if-then” model: if you have a symptom, then you’re prescribed a medication. While effective for acute conditions, this approach falls short. “Nutrients, vitamins, and minerals drive the body’s energy cycle. Medications aren’t part of that cycle—they treat symptoms but rarely fix the root problem,” Dr. Mitch said.

This narrow focus leaves patients searching for more comprehensive solutions. “Unless you dive deeply into an individual’s biochemistry, it’s nearly impossible to fully understand what’s going on,” Dr. Mitch explained. For example, he pointed out that fatigue and brain fog—common complaints among patients—are often overlooked in routine checkups. Standard bloodwork might not flag deficiencies or hormonal imbalances that could explain these symptoms.

Moreover, the structure of conventional healthcare often limits doctors to short, transactional appointments. “Most doctors have only 10 to 15 minutes per patient,” Dr. Mitch said. “That’s not enough time to ask the right questions, let alone uncover deeper issues.” This time constraint often leads to a cycle of trial-and-error treatments, leaving patients frustrated and seeking alternative solutions.

The Holistic Approach

Facilities like Access Medical Labs offer a new perspective, combining advanced diagnostics with a focus on whole-body health. Their testing panels go beyond standard bloodwork, analyzing everything from hormones and food sensitivities to heavy metals and thyroid function. These tests aim to uncover the root causes of common complaints such as fatigue, brain fog, and digestive issues.

”People are shocked when they discover foods they eat daily are causing fatigue or bloating. Eliminating those foods often leads to improved energy and mental clarity,” El-Hosseiny said. Comprehensive testing also extends to evaluating environmental allergens, nutrient levels, and even autonomic nervous system functionality, providing a detailed map of a patient’s health.

A Preventative Paradigm

Root cause medicine also emphasizes preventative care. For individuals over 55, this means conducting a comprehensive health evaluation akin to inspecting every part of an antique car. “You wouldn’t just check the engine—you’d inspect the entire vehicle to ensure it runs optimally,” El- Hosseiny explained. “You can’t reverse your chronological age, but you can age optimally. People want to look good longer, feel good longer, and ultimately achieve longevity.”

Holistic health advocates stress that their approach isn’t meant to replace traditional medicine but to complement it. By broadening the lens and addressing blind spots in conventional care, root cause medicine empowers patients to take control of their health and longevity. “This isn’t about dismissing traditional care,” Dr. Mitch clarified. “It’s about enhancing it and taking healthcare to the next level.”

Technology Driving the Shift

Advanced laboratory technology has also played a crucial role in making root cause medicine more accessible and efficient. Some laboratories, like Access Medical Labs, use automation to ensure faster turnaround times and minimize human error. “Our automation not only speeds up testing—delivering results in 24 hours compared to the industry’s 7 to 10 day average—but also improves accuracy by reducing the chance of mistakes,” shared El-Hosseiny.

These advancements have made comprehensive testing less invasive and more patient-friendly. Access Medical Labs requires 50 percent less blood than traditional methods, a convenience appreciated by both patients and physicians. El-Hosseiny shared, “If people are going to get a needle in their arm, they want it done as quickly and painlessly as possible.” Access Medical Labs has had to expand its infrastructure to keep up with demand in testing.

The Future of Healthcare

As holistic practices become more mainstream, the healthcare system needs to become more integrated— combining the strengths of traditional medicine with the preventative and personalized focus of root cause care. “People are waking up to the idea that health isn’t just about treating symptoms,” Dr. Mitch said. “It’s about understanding the body as a whole, addressing the underlying issues, and living a better, longer life.”

* * *

