World Health Organization Finally Admits COVID Lab-Leak Theory Is A Possibility

For two years, governmental and global medical institutions like the CDC and WHO along with conmen like Anthony Fauci have been referring to the argument that Covid-19 leaked from the virology lab in Wuhan, China (the only Level 4 lab in Asia) as a "conspiracy theory."

For two years, the mainstream media and Big Tech social media platforms have called for outright censorship of anyone trying to discuss the evidence.

The WHO has been an avid protector of the Chinese government and dismissed any assertions they they were involved in development of covid related viruses through gain of function research.

Now, suddenly, the WHO is willing to give the theory a serious look and admits there are several important pieces still missing from the origin puzzle.

It's hard to say why this sharp change of attitude has occurred, but it is now very difficult to deny the facts.

Evidence has been mounting for some time that the virus was at the very least coaxed into existence through mutation processes if not outright engineered. Covid-19 is a 96% match to a virus sample collected and held at the Wuhan lab for several years. This same virus strain does not naturally exist anywhere near Wuhan, only in the lab, and the 4% discrepancy could be explained by gain of function research.

Such research is now a confirmed FACT, and was funded by Anthony Fauci, the NIH, NIAID and related institutions for years.

The only "evidence" to support the wet market theory of covid's origin comes from the Chinese government, which has a vested interest in lying about the situation and still has yet to release any accurate data on covid deaths within the country. The claim was essentially debunked by Chinese researchers when multiple cases of early infections were discovered among people who had no contact with the market in Wuhan. Extensive evidence now supports the lab leak theory, an argument made by the alternative media during the entire course of the pandemic and one which we were constantly attacked for.

Will the WHO ever actually admit that the most likely scenario for the covid outbreak is a lab leak from the massive Level 4 virology lab in Wuhan which specializes in covid gain of function research?

No, they won't.

But, they will now try to act as if they are entertaining the idea because if they do not they will lose all credibility in the process. Many researchers argue that it's already too late for that.

The mainstream media continues to perpetuate numerous falsehoods surrounding covid and has built a complex narrative of assumptions and misdirections to deny reality. As time passes, more and more of the original narrative falls apart.

The "fact checking" machine is being exposed as a propaganda machine, and people who defend REAL science, real logic and real data can take heart that as the truth is exposed any institution that perpetuated the lies will also be exposed in the long run.