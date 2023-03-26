WTF Headline Of The Day

Nobody likes getting punched in the balls... especially if you're a woman...

Image Source: NYPost

A transgender woman has called for the dismantling of airport TSA screenings after she claimed an agent punched her in the testicles and "yelled at me for having a penis".

The flyer posted a since-deleted selfie showing her sobbing in a bathroom stall following the episode, complaining that her "balls still hurt so bad".

"I don't want the TSA agent that hurt me fired," she said in a separate post. "I want her educated and the entirety of TSA abolished altogether."

The Daily Mail reports that after the accusations were posted to social media, the airport said they were investigating the incident.

"We apologize again for your experience," it said in response on Twitter. "Your comments have been noted and shared."

We here at ZeroHedge stand alongside our trans women friends - no one should have to suffer getting punched in the balls just to get through security at airports.