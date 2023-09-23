Air Force General Defends Memo That Predicted War With China By 2025

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The four-star general in charge of the US Air Force’s Air Mobility Command has defended a memo he sent to his officers earlier this year where he predicted the US would be at war with China in 2025.

"My assessment is that war is not inevitable, but the readiness I’m driving with that timeline is absolutely essential to deterrence and absolutely essential to the decisive victory," Gen. Mike Minihan said last week when asked about his prediction, according to Defense One.

Gen. Mike Minihan, AFP via Getty Images

"There needs to be tension on readiness, more than just ‘be ready tonight.’ You need to have readiness that drives urgency. The urgency and the action are paramount," he added.

Minihan noted that the memo, dated February 1, included the words: "I hope I am wrong." But the memo to his officers ordered them to be prepared for a fight with China, and while the Pentagon distanced itself from Minihan’s timeline, the US is openly preparing for a direct war with China by building up its forces in the Asia Pacific and increasing military support for Taiwan.

Minihan’s prediction is that the war would be sparked over a Chinese move on Taiwan:

"My gut tells me we will fight in 2025. [Chinese President Xi Jinping] secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022. Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025," the memo reads.

The memo included several orders for Air Mobility Command personnel, including getting their personal affairs in order.

"All AMC personnel will consider their personal affairs and whether a visit should be scheduled with their servicing base legal office to ensure they are legally ready and prepared," Minihan wrote.