Air Force Relieves Six Leaders At Nuclear Base Over "Loss Of Confidence"

Six leaders, including two commanders and four of their subordinates, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, were abruptly relieved of their duties "due to a loss of confidence," the US Air Force wrote in a press release Monday.

Maj. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, commander of the 8th Air Force, relieved Col. Gregory Mayer of the 5th Mission Support Group and Maj. Jonathan Welch of the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron from their leadership positions at Minot AFB "due to a loss of confidence in their ability to complete their assigned duties."

"These personnel actions were necessary to maintain the very high standards we demand of those units entrusted with supporting our Nation's nuclear mission," said Gebara.

Also, four subordinate leaders assigned to Minot AFB were relieved of their duties.

"Eighth Force continues to safeguard global combat power and conduct around-the-clock strategic deterrence operations in a safe, secure and effective manner. "Our mission is foundational to our Nation's defense, and we remain committed to the success of that no-fail mission," Gebara said.

Minot AFB is home to the 5th Bomb Wing, which falls under the 8th Air Force. The wing flies nuclear-capable Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers. The air base also has a missile wing that operates intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Gebara did not explain what caused the loss in confidence among Minot AFB commanders entrusted with the nation's nuclear bombers and ICBMs.