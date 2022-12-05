Airbases Deep Inside Russia Rocked By Explosions; New Wave Of Airstrikes Pummel Ukraine

Monday saw another major escalation in the Ukraine war as Russian media reported that explosions rocked two air bases in Russia, suggesting Ukrainian forces could be seeking to launch missiles deep into Russian territory, though the exact cause or type of weapon behind the explosions are unknown. It could also possibly be another "sabotage attack" such that was previously seen in the Crimea.

One of the Russian bases struck reportedly hosts nuclear-capable strategic bombers being utilized in airstrikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The Associated Press details in the aftermath of the blasts, "Russian state RIA Novosti news agency said three servicemen were killed and six others injured, and a plane was damaged, early Monday when a fuel truck exploded at an air base in Ryazan, in western Russia."

BREAKING: Two powerful explosions at Russian Engels airfield near Saratov pic.twitter.com/5u2wglpkcE — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) December 5, 2022

The report underscored that "The base houses long-range flight tankers that serve to refuel bombers in the air." The other base that was hit is being identified as in the Saratov region. The Saratov base lies some 600 kilometers east of Ukraine, so both the bases are relatively deep inside Russian territory.

Moscow meanwhile has taken quick, decisive action - once again launching a barrage of major airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, targeting particularly energy infrastructure as part of the stated purpose of degrading Ukraine's power supply going into winter. For days Ukrainian officials have been warning the population to brace for new major attacks.

Air raid alert sirens sounded Monday across the country. "The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles!" Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an official with the Ukrainian president's office, wrote on Telegram.

According to more from the AP:

Media reports referred to explosions in several parts of the country, including the cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih. In Odesa, the local water supply company said a missile strike cut power to pumping stations, leaving the entire city without water.

Civilians are sheltering in underground places like metro stations, especially in the populous Ukrainian capital...

Ракетный террор продолжается. Над Украиной летят десятки рашистских ракет, чтобы лишить украинцев света, тепла и жизней. Работает ПВО.

На видео - киевляне укрывающиеся в метро.



Россия - страна-террорист, страна-убийца! pic.twitter.com/mIrmgwxOzQ — Մιtαuskαs 🇱🇹🇺🇦 (@_A_Vit_) December 5, 2022

Ukraine has so far counted a handful of deaths from Monday's fresh round of Russian strikes. It's expected that power and water access in many parts will be impacted more severely given most estimates have already put the national energy grid at 40% disabled.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics show that #Ukraine's connectivity has been impacted in multiple regions amid new Russian missile attacks on Monday morning, with authorities also implementing emergency shutdowns to relieve the grid 📉



📰 Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/K1wr5x18Ju — NetBlocks (@netblocks) December 5, 2022

"Zelenskyy’s office said three rocket strikes hit the president’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih in south-central Ukraine, killing a factory worker and injuring three others," the AP continues. "In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, a person was killed in strikes by S-300 missiles on civilian infrastructure in the town of Kupyansk, it said."

The two Russian airbases rocked by explosions on Monday were deep inside the country, suggesting the possibility of either a long-range Ukrainian strikes or also a sabotage operation on the ground...

And further there are emerging reports that a downed rocket has been found just long the border with Moldova, suggesting like the last wave of attacks Russia is targeting ever further West in Ukraine. Likely as a result Ukraine forces will try to continue hitting targets inside Russia, also as their capability grows given they have been supplied with ever-longer range rockets from the US and NATO countries.