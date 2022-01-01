Controversy Over Viral Video Of Child Getting Trampled By UK Royal Guard

A number of media outlets are calling it "shocking footage" - however, the elite Queen's Guard is well-known for carrying on its marches and ceremonial change of posts no matter the obstacle or deterrence that strays into its path.

Controversy erupted in the UK after viral video showed a Wednesday incident which involved a young child walking into the path of a pair of rapidly marching royal guardsmen. "Make way!" a guard shouts before the collision. The Queen's Guard without altering its path "trampled" the boy...

💂‍♀️Make way for the Queen’s Guard! pic.twitter.com/xouPhmZROw — British Veteran Owned 🇬🇧 (@BritishVeteran) December 29, 2021

The video racked up millions of views on Twitter and social media, and interestingly it was highlighted in foreign media, particularly in Iran and Russia, with perhaps the suggestion it illustrates the West's bad human rights record and a disregard for children.

Below is an example of how Iran's state run English language PressTV presented the relatively minor incident:

SHOCKING: Viral video shows a royal guard knocking over a child that got in his way at the Tower of London pic.twitter.com/ppKmwrQ1Gn — Press TV (@PressTV) December 30, 2021

The Queen's Guard is responsible for providing security and protection to royal residences across the UK, and engage in frequent ceremonial change-overs of their posts.

The Daily Mail cited a Defence Ministry statement as saying:

"We are aware of an incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol." "The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child unfortunately ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly." "The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty." "Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well."

A reverse angle:

"There are thought to be guidelines in place for guardsmen to deal with obstacles, which include stamping their feet and shouting," the report described.

"Raising a rifle is considered a 'final warning', after which the guardsmen is allowed to detain the person in question."