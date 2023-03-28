Germany Successfully Delivers 18 Leopard Tanks At Ukraine Border

On Monday Der Spiegel reported that 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks have been received by the Ukrainian government, after the tanks were successfully delivered at the Ukrainian border.

Previously Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had promised that the the battle tanks would be in Ukrainian hands by the close of March. The German media report also noted that about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles were also delivered.

German Army Leopard 2 A7V main battle tank, Getty Images

Reuters separately confirmed the deliveries, and additionally reported that "The German army trained the Ukrainian tank crews as well as the troops assigned to operate the Marder vehicles for several weeks on training grounds in Muenster and Bergen in northern Germany."

"Beyond the German vehicles, three Leopard tanks donated by Portugal also reached Ukraine, according to the security source," the report added.

European outlets have meanwhile commented on widespread social media assertions that Leopard tanks are prone to getting stuck in deep mud, such that exists in parts of Ukraine; however, the reports underscore there's as yet no evidence for the claims.

Meanwhile, there could soon also be an influx of UK-supplied Challenger II tanks into Ukraine, after Ukrainian soldiers have concluded training:

According to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the Ukrainian soldiers "return to their homeland better equipped, but to no less danger". "It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers having completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil. We will continue to stand by them and do all we can to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Wallace said.

It's unclear where the Western-supplied tanks will go first, but one likely possibility is to the front lines near the strategic city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces have for weeks been almost surrounded there, with the fighting still fierce and with prior Russian momentum reportedly stalled.