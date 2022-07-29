Extreme Weather Flips US Navy Helicopters In Freak 'Microburst'

US Navy helicopters were damaged when a line of severe thunderstorms swept through southern Virginia on Tuesday at Naval Station Norfolk.

USNI News reported ten helicopters experienced damage, including five MH-60S Knight Hawks, one MH-60R Sea Hawk, and four MH-53E Sea Dragons.

A Navy initial assessment of the incident showed each helicopter was marked as a "Class A ground mishap," meaning the aircraft experienced over $2.5 million in damage.

"The Navy is continuing to assess the full extent of the damages to each airframe, but there are no impacts to operational forces as a result of this incident. "Known damages to the aircraft span from broken tail and rotor blades to structural dents and punctures in the airframes. No personnel were injured during the storm," Cmdr. Rob Myers with Naval Air Forces Atlantic said in a statement.

Images posted on social media show what appears to be a warzone.

NWS received minimal reports of damage in the area, which may suggest a microburst hit the naval base.