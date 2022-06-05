Israel's "Iron Beam" Laser Shield Zaps Threats Out Of Sky

With Israel facing an increasing threat of a barrage of enemy rockets as well as war with Iran, the Jewish state has developed a working prototype high-powered laser system known as "Iron Beam" to intercept aerial targets, such as mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles, and drones, bringing down the cost of interception from tens of thousands of dollars to cheaper than a McDonald's Big Mac.

Reuters reports the laser-based air defense system is in prototype form and has been successfully tested in Israel's South by the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Research and Development and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on the Iron Beam, calling it "a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it."